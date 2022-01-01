Coming-of-Age Day ceremonies held across Japan
TOKYO, Jan 09 (Japan Today) - Young women in colorful kimonos and and smartly-dressed men celebrated Coming-of-Age Day at ceremonies across Japan on Monday.
Held annually on the second Monday of January, the day marked the first Coming-of-Age Day since Japan lowered the age of adulthood from 20 to 18 years old in 2022.
Once again, the ceremonies were held in the shadow of the coronavirus with infection numbers rising in Japan. Participants wore masks, while ceremonies were scaled back in some prefectures.
As usual, Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea were popular spots for young adults to celebrate the day. ...continue reading
Jan 09 (ANNnewsCH) - 9日は「成人の日」です。去年、成人の年齢は18歳に引き下げられましたが、全国各地で「二十歳の集い」などと称した式典が開かれています。 ...continue reading
Foreign students in Japan face big hurdles entering public high schools
Yomiuri: Japanese Rebel News Singers Who Defied Police
Draw a cute rabbit with a pencil!
Japan Duolingo app users spend longest time on language study: report
Why kids are getting plastic surgery in Japan
1.17 million 20-year-olds in Japan, fewest on record
Lennon, Ono asked Japan to allow A-bomb film to be shown abroad
The Death of Tokugawa Ieyasu | Sengoku Jidai FINALE (Episode 64)
Record number of teachers took mental sick leave in Japan last academic year
'Work without limits': Japan's teachers battle for change
Let's draw on your clothes with oil-based markers!
Evening hot spring soaks lower cases of hypertension in older Japanese adults
English handbook of indigenous Ainu language published
