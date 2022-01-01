Coming-of-Age Day ceremonies held across Japan

Held annually on the second Monday of January, the day marked the first Coming-of-Age Day since Japan lowered the age of adulthood from 20 to 18 years old in 2022.

Once again, the ceremonies were held in the shadow of the coronavirus with infection numbers rising in Japan. Participants wore masks, while ceremonies were scaled back in some prefectures.

As usual, Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea were popular spots for young adults to celebrate the day. ...continue reading