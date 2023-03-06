Japan's large-scale COVID-19 vaccination sites to be shut down this month

Japan's defense ministry plans to shut down large-scale coronavirus vaccination venues in Tokyo and Osaka operated by the Self-Defense Forces at the end of the month.

The ministry says bookings have declined to only about 20 percent of maximum capacity.

The ministry has entered discussions to hold a closing ceremony, with Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu in attendance.

These sites were set up to accelerate the coronavirus vaccine rollout in May, 2021. Operations were suspended six months later, but the Tokyo site resumed vaccinations in January last year and the Osaka site restarted in February to deal with the surge of the Omicron variant. ...continue reading