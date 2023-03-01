Japan remains 2nd worst in int'l ranking for women in workforce

Japan ranked second from last among developed nations with regard to the role and influence of women in the workforce for the seventh straight year, according to an index compiled by British magazine The Economist.

The index for 2022, published ahead of International Women's Day on Wednesday, assessed working conditions and other factors affecting female participation in 29 of the 38 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Iceland ranked first, followed by Sweden, Finland and Norway.

Japan ranked 28th and South Korea 29th, both unchanged in the annual survey since 2016, with the magazine noting that women in the neighboring countries "must still choose between a family or a career." ...continue reading