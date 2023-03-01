Japan OKs bill to reform sexual offense charge, raise age of consent

Japan's Cabinet approved a bill Tuesday to recognize a sexual violation even in the absence of physical violence or coercion and raise the age of sexual consent from 13 to 16, as part of reforms to the country's Penal Code.

The amendments, which will see a sexual offense charge renamed to make clearer the illegality of nonconsensual intercourse, will also make upskirting and producing images of genitalia without consent crimes punishable under the Penal Code. ...continue reading Mar 14 (ANNnewsCH) - 性犯罪の被害者が「同意しない意思」を表明することなどが難しい場合も加害者を処罰できる「不同意性交罪」を含む刑法の改正案が閣議決定されました。 ... continue reading

Kyodo - Mar 14

Japan's Cabinet approved a bill Tuesday to recognize a sexual violation even in the absence of physical violence or coercion and raise the age of sexual consent from 13 to 16, as part of reforms to the country's Penal Code.

Absent lawmaker to be expelled from Japan's Upper House

NHK - Mar 14

The Discipline Committee of Japan's Upper House has decided to strip a member of the chamber of his status as lawmaker, which is the most severe punishment available.

Japan city stumbles over plan to recognize foreigners as citizens

Kyodo - Mar 09

A Japanese city is considering not including foreigners within its definition of citizens, officials said Wednesday, after receiving public comment opposing a potential ordinance revision to that end.

Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy refuses to return home for apology at Diet

NHK - Mar 08

A member of Japan's Upper House who has been asked to apologize in the Diet for his continued absence from its sessions has refused to do so.

Japan's large-scale COVID-19 vaccination sites to be shut down this month

NHK - Mar 07

Japan's defense ministry plans to shut down large-scale coronavirus vaccination venues in Tokyo and Osaka operated by the Self-Defense Forces at the end of the month.

Seoul announces plan to compensate victims of Japan wartime forced labour

AFP - Mar 06

South Korea announced plans Monday to compensate victims of Japan's forced wartime labour, aiming to end a "vicious cycle" in the Asian powers' relations and boost ties to counter the nuclear-armed North.

Japan to introduce GPS trackers to prevent international bail jumping

Kyodo - Mar 03

Japan's government decided on Friday to enable courts to order the use of GPS trackers to prevent international bail jumping in the wake of the case of former Nissan Motor Co. CEO Carlos Ghosn and other incidents of criminal defendants escaping the country.

Japan foreign minister skips G-20, putting parliament first

Nikkei - Mar 02

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is not attending the two-day Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting that began in India on Wednesday, instead prioritizing budgetary hearings in parliament.

Marriage ban not LGBTQ discrimination: Japan PM

taipeitimes.com - Mar 02

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the country's ban on same-sex marriage is not discriminatory, as constitutional freedom of marriage only envisions heterosexual unions.

Japan and New Zealand pledge to strengthen cooperation in Indo-Pacific

South China Morning Post - Feb 28

The foreign ministers of Japan and New Zealand attended a meeting in Tokyo to discuss strengthening cooperation based on the "shared concern about security trends in the Indo-Pacific".

Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy agrees to apologize in Diet session

NHK - Feb 28

A member of Japan's Upper House who has been skipping Diet sessions has agreed to attend a Diet session for the first time to read out an apology.

Former Japanese soldier declares war on sexual abuse in the military

South China Morning Post - Feb 28

Since she was a child, Rina Gonoi had dreamed of joining the Japanese military. What she could not have expected was the daily sexual harassment she would endure after finally making it happen in 2020, according to her account.

Japan plans to acquire up to 400 Tomahawk missiles from US

NHK - Feb 28

The Japanese government plans to acquire up to 400 US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles to help boost counterstrike capabilities.

Japan and Albania vow stronger sanctions against Russia

Japan Times - Feb 23

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Albanian counterpart, Edi Rama, on Wednesday affirmed that their countries will work together in strengthening sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Will GaaSyy Continue to Betray Hopes of Those Who Elected Him?

The Japan News - Feb 23

If a lawmaker continues to be absent from all Diet sessions and shows disrespect for the legislature, it is no surprise for them to face disciplinary action. The NHK Party and GaaSyy, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, a member of the House of Councillors, must take the discipline seriously.