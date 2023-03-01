Japanese Transgender Worker’s Harassment Case Victory Could Signal Change
jdsupra.com -- Mar 16
In what has been deemed a rare and landmark case, Japanese labor authorities have recognized Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) harassment as a work-related disease eligible for workers’ compensation benefits for the first time.
Although sexual orientation and gender identity-based discrimination is not technically illegal in Japan, companies with employees in Japan should take notice of this case as it may be a sign of things to come. This Insight also provides four steps you should consider in light of this groundbreaking decision. Treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals in Japan has come under scrutiny in recent years. Historically, transgender individuals, for example, have not enjoyed legislative or other protections that other groups have. In 2003, the legislature passed the Gender Identity Disorder Special Cases Act, which outlines the process transgender individuals must follow in order to legally change their gender. The process, which has been criticized as archaic because it assumes transgender identity is a form of psychosis, requires applicants to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and become surgically sterilized in order for their petition to be considered. ...continue reading
In what has been deemed a rare and landmark case, Japanese labor authorities have recognized Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) harassment as a work-related disease eligible for workers’ compensation benefits for the first time.
4 Tips for Acing the JET Programme Interview
jobsinjapan.com - Mar 14
In this article I’ll tell you the 4 tips I used to pass the Jet Programme interview not once but twice!
How did Japan become Buddhist? - History of Religions
Kings and Generals - Mar 10
Kings and Generals animated historical documentary series on the history of Japan and history of religions continues with an episode on how Japan became Buddhist.
Japan remains 2nd worst in int'l ranking for women in workforce
Kyodo - Mar 08
Japan ranked second from last among developed nations with regard to the role and influence of women in the workforce for the seventh straight year, according to an index compiled by British magazine The Economist.
Japan's new policy on reduced student loans for those with babies
South China Morning Post - Mar 05
Japan's ruling party has proposed to reduce student debt for those who have children. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has come under fire for proposing this move.
Teenage boy slashes classmate with knife at Hiroshima school
Kyodo - Mar 04
A 13-year-old boy slashed a classmate with a kitchen knife at a junior high school in Hiroshima on Friday, causing minor injuries to the victim, the local education board said, in the second knife attack to take place in a Japanese school this week.
Instagram introduces age verification test for users in 6 more countries
MSN - Mar 03
Meta has announced that it is expanding its “age verification test” on Instagram to six more countries, including Japan.
Knife attack on teacher near Tokyo prompts schools to step up security
NHK - Mar 02
The board of education in Toda City, north of Tokyo, has instructed schools to take thorough security measures after an intruder slashed a teacher.
Job-hunting season begins for university students in Japan
NHK - Mar 02
The job-hunting season has begun for university students in Japan who are set to graduate next year. Companies began offering job briefings to prospective graduates on Wednesday, in line with government rules.
Why money will not be enough to address Japan’s baby crisis
Al Jazeera - Feb 28
Japan is facing one of the world’s major demographic crises, with the number of annual births dipping below 800,000 for the first time in 2022.
Mastering Kanji: Tips and Tricks to Help You Learn Japanese Fast
- Feb 25
Do you struggle with learning kanji? Are you tired of dull textbooks and rote memorization techniques? Fear not, my friends!
Why she was bullied in Japan
The Japan Reporter - Feb 24
In Japan, the number of reported bullying cases has risen for the sixth consecutive years since the government started keeping records in 2013.
The Japanese Secret to Living Longer
Bloomberg Originals - Feb 24
"Ikigai means “something you live for,” says neuroscientist Dr. Ken Modi. Hannah Fry travels to Japan to explore the secret to living a long, healthy life.
Government to screen Japanese-language schools to ensure quality
Japan Times - Feb 21
The government decided Tuesday on draft legislation to screen and certify Japanese-language schools to ensure their quality by setting standards including the number of teachers and educational content.
Tokyo high court dismisses dual citizenship case
NHK - Feb 21
The Tokyo high court has dismissed a case challenging rules that ban dual citizenship. It upholds a lower court ruling.
Textbook publisher redistributes atlas after fixing more than 1,000 errors
NHK - Feb 20
A major Japanese textbook publisher has redistributed an atlas to high schools after correcting more than 1,000 mistakes in it.
