Yokochi Akira, Japanese deputy de facto ambassador to Taiwan, will leave his post at the end of the month. He got a rousing send-off at the Legislative Yuan on Friday after he gave a speech speaking not Mandarin, but Taiwanese.

Yokochi said he would really like another post in Taiwan in the future, but there were too many other Japanese diplomats lining up for the job.

Japanese prime minister lays out plan to reverse falling birth rate

NHK - Mar 18

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has laid out his vision to reverse Japan's plummeting birth rate, a key pillar of which is boosting parental leave benefits.

Ex-lawmaker ordered to return passport

NHK - Mar 18

Japan's National Police Agency is said to have requested the foreign ministry to order GaaSyy, who is now living abroad, to return his Japanese passport.

Tokyo ordered to pay damages for detained Nepalese man's death

NHK - Mar 18

The Tokyo government has been ordered to pay damages over the death of a Nepalese man in custody, but his family took issue with the amount because it factors in foreign law.

Taiwan bids farewell to beloved Hokkien-speaking Japanese diplomat

Formosa TV - Mar 18

Yokochi Akira, Japanese deputy de facto ambassador to Taiwan, will leave his post at the end of the month. He got a rousing send-off at the Legislative Yuan on Friday after he gave a speech speaking not Mandarin, but Taiwanese.

Japan, SKorea take steps to restore ties

manilatimes.net - Mar 17

Japan and South Korea announced relaxed trade controls and a return of frequent reciprocal visits on Thursday, as President Yoon Suk Yeol visits Tokyo on a trip intended to rebuild ties between the regional neighbors.

Kishida and Yoon bond over sukiyaki, omurice and beer in Ginza

Nikkei - Mar 17

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol enjoyed dinner at two restaurants after their summit and news conference Thursday, deepening their relationship in a more informal setting.

Absentee lawmaker expelled from Japan's Upper House

NHK - Mar 15

Japan's Upper House has stripped a member of the chamber of his status as a lawmaker for failing to attend a single Diet session.

Japan OKs bill to reform sexual offense charge, raise age of consent

Kyodo - Mar 14

Japan's Cabinet approved a bill Tuesday to recognize a sexual violation even in the absence of physical violence or coercion and raise the age of sexual consent from 13 to 16, as part of reforms to the country's Penal Code.

Japan city stumbles over plan to recognize foreigners as citizens

Kyodo - Mar 09

A Japanese city is considering not including foreigners within its definition of citizens, officials said Wednesday, after receiving public comment opposing a potential ordinance revision to that end.

Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy refuses to return home for apology at Diet

NHK - Mar 08

A member of Japan's Upper House who has been asked to apologize in the Diet for his continued absence from its sessions has refused to do so.

Japan's large-scale COVID-19 vaccination sites to be shut down this month

NHK - Mar 07

Japan's defense ministry plans to shut down large-scale coronavirus vaccination venues in Tokyo and Osaka operated by the Self-Defense Forces at the end of the month.

Seoul announces plan to compensate victims of Japan wartime forced labour

AFP - Mar 06

South Korea announced plans Monday to compensate victims of Japan's forced wartime labour, aiming to end a "vicious cycle" in the Asian powers' relations and boost ties to counter the nuclear-armed North.

Japan to introduce GPS trackers to prevent international bail jumping

Kyodo - Mar 03

Japan's government decided on Friday to enable courts to order the use of GPS trackers to prevent international bail jumping in the wake of the case of former Nissan Motor Co. CEO Carlos Ghosn and other incidents of criminal defendants escaping the country.

Japan foreign minister skips G-20, putting parliament first

Nikkei - Mar 02

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is not attending the two-day Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting that began in India on Wednesday, instead prioritizing budgetary hearings in parliament.

Marriage ban not LGBTQ discrimination: Japan PM

taipeitimes.com - Mar 02

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the country's ban on same-sex marriage is not discriminatory, as constitutional freedom of marriage only envisions heterosexual unions.