Japan to shorten quarantine for COVID infections to five days
新型コロナ「5類」引き下げ 発症後5日間の外出自粛「推奨」
TOKYO, Apr 14 (Nikkei) - Japan's quarantine period for COVID infections will be shortened to five days from seven, starting May 8, the government said on Friday, as part of a broader shift to a nationwide reopening from the pandemic.
Under the new rule, school children, for example, will need to self-quarantine for five days.
The shorter quarantine period will take effect on May 8, when COVID is downgraded on the nation's infectious disease scale to Class 5 from Class 2, giving it the same status as seasonal flu.
Apr 14 (ANNnewsCH) - 新型コロナの位置付けが来月8日から「5類」に引き下げられるのに伴い、加藤厚労大臣は感染した場合には5日間の外出自粛を推奨すると表明しました。 ...continue reading
Nikkei - Apr 14
Kishida's verbal slip sees Japan target new hay fever countermeasures
Japan has begun ministerial-level meetings on fighting hay fever, though a slip of the tongue by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may have led to their launch.
North Korea missile eludes radar, posing challenge for Japan defense
Japan failed to accurately predict the trajectory of North Korea's most recent ballistic missile test on Thursday morning because it disappeared from radar after launch, as increasingly advanced missiles complicate defense efforts.
North Korean missile prompts brief evacuation order in Japan
The Japanese government has reassured citizens on its second largest island, Hokkaido, that a missile from North Korea is no longer likely to land on or around its territory, lifting a previously issued evacuation order.
Ruling party scores big wins in local election contests
Sapporo is set to resume its bid for the 2030 Winter Olympic Games, while Osaka will stay the course in its pursuit of integrated resorts, after their incumbent leaders handily trounced opponents in local elections across Japan on Sunday.
Voting underway in 1st round of Japan's unified local elections
Voting is underway in the first round of unified local elections across Japan on Sunday, with issues including child-rearing support, the fight against inflation and the revitalization of regional economies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
How the Japanese Communist Party Survived For 101 Years
A look the history of the Communist Party of Japan over the past 101 years
Japanese army chopper carrying 10 crew members vanishes from radar near Okinawa
A missing Japanese army helicopter carrying 10 crew members is likely to have crashed into the water off a southern island after debris resembling aircraft pieces were seen in the area, reported Los Angeles Times.
Japan to offer military aid to ally nations in historic departure from post-WWII military pacifism
Japan has said it will offer friendly foreign nations financial assistance to help them bolster their defences.
Tokyo 'coming alive again' as Japan sheds COVID-19 curbs, says governor Koike
Tokyo is buzzing again, with travellers returning to the Japanese capital as the country seeks to downgrade COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal flu from May, said its governor Yuriko Koike.
Japan replaces ‘maverick’ ambassador to Australia
Japan is replacing its outspoken ambassador to Australia, Shingo Yamagami, with a long-serving diplomat who is the country’s current top diplomat in Turkey.
Japan raises retirement age of civil servants
The retirement age for national and local civil workers in Japan was raised Saturday from the current 60 to 61 as the new fiscal year begins.
Japan, China set up military hotline ahead of foreign minister Hayashi's Beijing visit
Japan and China on Friday set up a military hotline in an effort aimed to strengthen their capability of managing and controlling maritime and air incidents.
Japan to restrict export of chipmaking equipment as it aligns with curbs by US
Japan said on Friday that it will restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning its technology trade controls with a US push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips.
Japan to face 11 million worker shortfall by 2040, study finds
Japan may face a shortage of more than 11 million workers by 2040, a study has found, underscoring the economic challenges the nation faces as its population ages rapidly.
Kishida brushes aside speculation of early snap election
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he was not thinking about dissolving parliament, brushing aside speculation he could call a snap election in the coming months to solidify his standing within his ruling party.
