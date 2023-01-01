Kishida sends ritual offering to Yasukuni shrine; economic security minister Takaichi visits
TOKYO, Apr 21 (Japan Today) - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday sent a ritual offering to the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea, which regard it as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.
Meanwhile, economic security minister Sanae Takaichi offered prayers at the Shinto shrine on the first day of the two-day spring festival. Takaichi, known for her hawkish views on security policy, has visited Yasukuni on various occasions, including its seasonal festivals.
Kishida sent the masakaki offering, but the premier, who heads a dovish faction within the conservative ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is likely to eschew an in-person visit as he did previously.
Yasukuni shrine honors the souls of the country's more than 2.4 million war dead, but Japanese wartime leaders convicted as war criminals in a post-World War II international tribunal are also enshrined there. ...continue reading
Japanese parliamentary officials receive threats to blow up offices
Japanese parliamentary officials said they have received email messages from a member of a religious organization threatening to blow up their offices, local media said on Thursday.
Getting more sleep among aims of government health plan
The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will set a goal for 60% of the people in Japan to get sufficient sleep, defined as between six to eight or nine hours depending on age, by fiscal 2032.
9th COVID wave in Japan could cause many deaths, experts predict
Japanese experts say a ninth wave of the coronavirus in the country could cause many deaths, mainly of elderly people.
Japan grants lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status
Japan's immigration authorities have granted a lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status after a court ruled in favor of her.
Japan signals attitude shift to power of the Global South
In mid-April, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs released its Diplomatic Bluebook 2023, its most important guidebook on international affairs.
Japan's government to evacuate citizens from Sudan
A new ceasefire between rival factions fell apart Wednesday night in Sudan. Japanese government officials say they are getting ready to airlift around 60 nationals from the country as deadly clashes continue.
'Ukraine today could be East Asia tomorrow,' warns Japan's foreign minister at G7 meeting
G7 countries reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and issued warnings to Russia, China and Sudan on the final day of meetings between the group's top diplomats in Japan.
Wife of Japan's Prime Minister Kishida meets US First Lady Biden at White House
The wife of Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio visited the White House on Monday to meet with First Lady Jill Biden.
Japan draws up new measures to stop groping on trains
The Japanese government has come up with a package of measures aimed at eliminating groping on trains and other public places.
Bodyguard’s wild act as Japan PM Fumio Kishida bombed on TV
Incredible footage shows the moment a heroic bodyguard reacted with lightning speed and precision to protect Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a smoke bomb attack.
Japan army helicopter wreckage found with five bodies
Divers have recovered the wreckage of a missing military helicopter, along with the bodies of five of the 10 people on board, off the coast of Japan.
Kishida unhurt after explosive device thrown at him in Wakayama
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unhurt after a man threw a cylindrical object which exploded ahead of a stump speech he was due to make during his visit to western Japan on Saturday, less than a year after a former premier was fatally shot during election campaigning.
Japan to shorten quarantine for COVID infections to five days
Japan's quarantine period for COVID infections will be shortened to five days from seven, starting May 8, the government said on Friday, as part of a broader shift to a nationwide reopening from the pandemic.
Kishida's verbal slip sees Japan target new hay fever countermeasures
Japan has begun ministerial-level meetings on fighting hay fever, though a slip of the tongue by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may have led to their launch.
North Korea missile eludes radar, posing challenge for Japan defense
Japan failed to accurately predict the trajectory of North Korea's most recent ballistic missile test on Thursday morning because it disappeared from radar after launch, as increasingly advanced missiles complicate defense efforts.
