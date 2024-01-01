Calls for Accountability Grow Among LDP Leadership

TOKYO, Oct 28 (News On Japan) - The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has fallen short of its majority target, and voices questioning the accountability of the party’s leadership, including Prime Minister Ishiba, are growing.

Prime Minister Ishiba not only failed to deflect the adverse effects of the party’s recent funding scandal, but also faced criticism in the election’s final stretch over a separate incident where an unauthorized candidate’s campaign received 20 million yen from a party branch. Some candidates viewed this incident as the "final blow."

Already, discussions among party executives, including Prime Minister Ishiba, have begun regarding their future roles, with Election Strategy Chairman Koizumi likely to resign.

Despite the ongoing supplementary budget planning, Prime Minister Ishiba is expected to remain in office. Meanwhile, Secretary-General Moriyama has stated, “I intend to fulfill my responsibilities.”

Additionally, the party plans to refrain from granting formal endorsements to unauthorized candidates implicated in the funding scandal for the time being.

In a related development, the Komeito Party was stunned by the loss of its newly appointed leader, Ishii, in the election.

The coalition of the LDP and Komeito will now explore options for collaboration with other parties, including coalition arrangements or external support, to sustain the government.

