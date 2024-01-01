Japan's Ruling Coalition to Lose Majority

TOKYO, Oct 28 (News On Japan) - Japan's ruling coalition appears set to lose its majority in the House of Representatives election, marking the first time since 2009 that the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito have failed to secure over half the seats.

Vote counting continues, but it has become clear that the ruling coalition will fall short of a majority. This election covers a total of 465 seats, with 289 contested in single-member districts and 176 through proportional representation. Securing a majority has been the critical focus for the LDP and Komeito coalition.

Breaking down each party’s projections, the LDP is likely to secure 181 seats, marking a reduction of 75 seats from pre-election numbers. Komeito is projected to hold 27 seats, down by 5.

On the opposition side, the CDP is expected to increase by 61 seats to 159, though it may fall short of its goal to become the leading opposition party. The Japan Innovation Party is estimated to secure 35 seats, a decrease of 8. The Japanese Communist Party is set to maintain 10 seats. The Democratic Party for the People is projected to gain 20 seats, reaching 27. Reiwa Shinsengumi is expected to rise by 4 seats to 7.

Among other candidates, those counted in the "Others" category include individuals affected by the LDP faction's "illicit funds" scandal, as well as the Japan Conservative Party, which is anticipated to win 2 seats.

Additionally, an analysis of the LDP faction-linked "illicit funds" scandal candidates shows mixed results. Out of the 46 implicated candidates, 11 are projected to win, while 11 remain in tight races, and 24 are expected to lose their seats.

