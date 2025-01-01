News On Japan
Japan to Allow 'Taiwan' in Family Register

TOKYO, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - Japan's Justice Ministry has announced that starting in May, it will amend regulations to allow regional names to be listed in the nationality field of family registers when Japanese citizens marry foreign nationals.

Previously, only country names were permitted, meaning that individuals from Taiwan were recorded as being from 'China.' The revised regulation will now allow 'Taiwan' to be specified as a regional designation. This change aligns with similar practices in residence cards and certificates of residence, aiming to respect the identity of those from Taiwan.

Source: テレ東BIZ

Central Tokyo to Provide 15,000 Yen Monthly for Students

Chiyoda Ward in central Tokyo has announced a new childcare support policy, offering households with junior high and high school students a monthly stipend of 15,000 yen per child, without income restrictions, starting in April 2025.

Fukuoka to Shelter 47,000 Okinawa Residents if Taiwan Conflict Erupts

Fukuoka Prefecture announced on Monday a plan to accommodate evacuees from Okinawa in the event of a Taiwan-related contingency. Under the plan, seven cities, including Fukuoka City, will serve as temporary shelters.

Debate Stalls Over Japan's Imperial Succession

Representatives from various political parties in both the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors met on February 17th for a plenary session to discuss measures to secure the number of imperial family members. The debate focused on whether female members of the imperial family should retain their status after marriage.

Why Foreign Visitors Are Raving About Japan’s All-You-Can-Eat Dining

From shabu-shabu with customizable sauces to unconventional okonomiyaki grilling techniques, Japan’s all-you-can-eat dining culture has become a significant attraction for foreign visitors, drawing widespread praise for its affordability, variety, and interactive dining experience.

Saudi Arabia Showcases Coffee Culture Ahead Of Expo 2025

Saudi Arabia, which is set to showcase a pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, held a cultural event on February 15th to introduce its traditions and hospitality.

Why Is Osaka’s Budget at a Record High

Osaka City's 2025 budget proposal is set to reach a record high. While the city's debt has been reduced by nearly half over the past 20 years, financial projections indicate that deficits will persist for the next decade. Why is this happening?

Foreign ministers of Japan, US, South Korea agree to strengthen ties

The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea have agreed to strengthen their trilateral ties to address security issues together. (NHK)

Japan's Visa Easing for Chinese Tourists Sparks Political Debate

Japan’s recent decision to ease visa requirements for Chinese tourists has sparked mixed reactions, with some expecting an influx of visitors and others arguing that the impact will be limited.

Japan to Review Dangerous Driving Law

Justice Minister Suzuki has referred a proposal to the Legislative Council for a revision of Japan's dangerous driving causing death or injury law.

Ishiba Holds First Talks With Trump, Pledges $1 Trillion in US Investment

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held his first meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on the morning of the 7th (early on the 8th Japan time). During the talks, Trump pressed for a resolution to the US trade deficit with Japan, warning that tariffs could become an option if trade imbalances persist.

Futenma Base Redevelopment to Feature Central Park

A meeting was held on February 5th to discuss the redevelopment of the Futenma Air Station site, a project led by Okinawa Prefecture and Ginowan City. Experts, local residents, and stakeholders exchanged opinions, with discussions centering on the creation of a new revitalization hub anchored by a large-scale park.