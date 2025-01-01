Japan to Allow 'Taiwan' in Family Register

TOKYO, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - Japan's Justice Ministry has announced that starting in May, it will amend regulations to allow regional names to be listed in the nationality field of family registers when Japanese citizens marry foreign nationals.

Previously, only country names were permitted, meaning that individuals from Taiwan were recorded as being from 'China.' The revised regulation will now allow 'Taiwan' to be specified as a regional designation. This change aligns with similar practices in residence cards and certificates of residence, aiming to respect the identity of those from Taiwan.

Source: テレ東BIZ