Salary increased proposed to solve teacher shortage

, May 12 ( NOJ / TV Asahi ) - The Liberal Democratic Party has compiled a proposal that includes a revision of the law to improve the treatment of teachers and increase the "teaching adjustment amount", which is paid in place of overtime work, by more than 2.5 times to improve the treatment of teachers and eliminate the shortage of workers.

The proposal points out that the long working hours of teachers is still an issue, and calls for drastic improvements to the environment. As a measure to improve treatment, the government is currently adding 4% to the basic salary in exchange for not paying overtime, but the proposala suggests that it is necessary to increase it to 10% or more.

It also mentions the need for a system that exempts students from repaying scholarships if they have worked as teachers for a certain period of time.