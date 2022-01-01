Man arrested over murder of woman at Tokyo brothel
風俗店で女性殺害の疑い 32歳男を逮捕 予約断られ「殺して人生奪おうと」
Japan Today -- May 15
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of killing a woman in her 30s at a brothel where she worked.
Police said Yutaka Imai, a contract employee, was a customer at the establishment in Taito Ward at around 11 a.m. on May 5 when he allegedly stabbed the woman in the neck with a knife, Kyodo News reported. The victim was found in a bathtub in a room. She was taken to hospital where she died about 90 minutes later.
Imai stabbed himself in the stomach and was found in the corridor outside the room. He was hospitalized and was arrested by police on Saturday after he recovered. ...continue reading
May 15 (FNNプライムオンライン) - 東京・台東区の風俗店で女性従業員が客に殺害された事件で、32歳の男が逮捕された。 ...continue reading
Japan's Cultural Affairs Agency completes relocation to Kyoto
The Japan News - May 16
The Cultural Affairs Agency, which began moving the bulk of its divisions from Tokyo to Kyoto in March, completed the relocation as scheduled during the Golden Week holidays and began full-fledged operations on Monday.
People in Japan have 'forgotten how to smile' from wearing masks for so long
ladbible.com - May 16
As workshops on how to smile crop up across Japan, it's claimed the nation has 'forgotten how to smile’ after wearing masks for so long.
31 hotels and 'ryokan' in Japan certified as climate-friendly SDG locations
Japan Today - May 16
A total of 31 hotels and ryokan traditional inns across Japan have been certified as locations striving to achieve U.N. sustainable development goals amid a growing global trend for environment-friendly travel.
Ruling and opposition parties lock horns over 'toned down' LGBT bill
NHK - May 16
Japanese lawmakers planning to submit a nonpartisan bill aimed at promoting understanding of the LGBTQ community locked horns during a meeting on Monday.
Japan wins 6th mixed team gold at World Judo Championships
NHK - May 16
Japan has beaten France in the World Judo Championships to win its sixth straight mixed team title.
NYC hosts 2nd annual Japan Day Parade and Festival
CBS New York - May 15
There was a celebration of Japanese culture on the Upper West Side on Saturday.
The Organised Chaos That Is Dori Dore
speedhunters.com - May 15
Dori Dore drift event happens just few times a year, but only once at the iconic Okuibuki Motor Park.
Car crashes into Aichi supermarket seriously injuring shoppers
NOJ / FNN - May 14
Five female customers at a supermarket in Inazawa City, Aichi, were seriously injured on Saturday morning when a car crashed into the building after an elderly driver mistakenly stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake.
36-year-old woman arrested for leaving one-month-old daughter in trash container
Japan Today - May 14
Police in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of parental neglect after she left her one-month-old daughter in a trash container.
Why Japanese Manga Is Outselling American Comic Books in the West
CBR - May 14
For Western graphic novel and comic fans, especially in the United States, there are now two major factions competing on the market: Western comics, such as Marvel and DC, and the vast world of Japanese manga.
JAPAN PARADE New York City
The NYC Walking Show - May 14
Japan Day in NYC has always been a joyful celebration of Japanese culture, and now's there's a massive Japan Day Parade along Central Park West to amplify the fun.
Chinese cash keeps Japan's struggling hot spring resorts bubbling
South China Morning Post - May 13
An exodus of money from China has turned into a lifeline for cash-strapped inns and hotels fighting to survive after years of Covid curbs
Foreign missions in Japan make show of support for LGBTQ people
NHK - May 13
Diplomats from more than a dozen embassies in Japan are standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ community ahead of next week's G7 summit.
Kewpie to import eggs from Brazil as shortage worsens due to bird flu
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 13
Food giant Kewpie will soon begin importing Brazilian eggs as more than 17 million chickens have been slaughtered due to the bird flu epidemic and egg shortages are becoming more serious.
914 child mistreatment cases reported at nurseries in April-December 2022
Japan Today - May 13
A total of 914 child mistreatment cases were reported at nurseries nationwide between April and December of 2022, including 90 deemed as abuse, a government survey that for the first time scrutinized all municipal governments showed Friday.
