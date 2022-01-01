Man arrested over murder of woman at Tokyo brothel

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of killing a woman in her 30s at a brothel where she worked.

Police said Yutaka Imai, a contract employee, was a customer at the establishment in Taito Ward at around 11 a.m. on May 5 when he allegedly stabbed the woman in the neck with a knife, Kyodo News reported. The victim was found in a bathtub in a room. She was taken to hospital where she died about 90 minutes later.

Imai stabbed himself in the stomach and was found in the corridor outside the room. He was hospitalized and was arrested by police on Saturday after he recovered.