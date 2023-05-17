Japan to accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers at Self-Defense Forces hospital

Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu is scheduled to hold talks with Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky at his ministry on Thursday.

The government has provided Ukraine with bullet-proof vests, helmets and other supplies owned by the Self-Defense Forces following Russia's invasion. It had been looking into whether it can provide further support.

The government now plans to accept several Ukrainian soldiers at the Self-Defense Force Central Hospital in Tokyo as early as next month.

The soldiers would include those who were wounded by land mines. They are expected to undergo treatment and rehabilitation with the costs to be borne by Japan.

The measure is in response to a request by the Ukrainian government.