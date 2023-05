G-7 leaders begin talks in Hiroshima amid Russian nuclear threat

, May 19 ( Kyodo ) - Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized economies kicked off talks at their summit on Friday in Hiroshima, with concerns lingering that Russia may use a nuclear weapon in its ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

During the three-day summit, the G-7 leaders, who earlier in the day visited a museum dedicated to documenting the world's first nuclear attack by the United States, are expected to declare their opposition to any threat to use such weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the G-7 summit in Hiroshima in person, Japanese government sources said Friday.