G-7 leaders visit World Heritage shrine, dine at traditional inn
Kyodo -- May 20
HIROSHIMA, May 20 (Kyodo) - The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations visited a small island in Hiroshima Bay containing a world heritage shrine and sat down to a working dinner at a traditional hot-spring inn there at the end of the first day of their summit Friday.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other leaders arrived at Miyajima Island, a popular tourist destination in the Seto Inland Sea, on a cruiser, while U.S. President Joe Biden arrived separately in a helicopter.
The leaders posed for the traditional summit family photo before the large "torii" gate of the Itsukushima Shrine. "Gagaku" music traditionally performed there was played as they listened to a briefing on the history of the shrine, which, according to its website, was established on the site in 593....continue reading
US President Biden's near-stumble at G7 Summit raises eyebrows
republicworld.com - May 20
A confused-looking US President Biden had to be gently guided by Japanese leader Fumio Kishida on Friday — before tripping and almost falling down some stairs.
republicworld.com - May 20
A confused-looking US President Biden had to be gently guided by Japanese leader Fumio Kishida on Friday — before tripping and almost falling down some stairs.
G-7 leaders visit World Heritage shrine, dine at traditional inn
Kyodo - May 20
The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations visited a small island in Hiroshima Bay containing a world heritage shrine and sat down to a working dinner at a traditional hot-spring inn there at the end of the first day of their summit Friday.
Kyodo - May 20
The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations visited a small island in Hiroshima Bay containing a world heritage shrine and sat down to a working dinner at a traditional hot-spring inn there at the end of the first day of their summit Friday.
G-7 leaders begin talks in Hiroshima amid Russian nuclear threat
Kyodo - May 19
Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized economies kicked off talks at their summit on Friday in Hiroshima, with concerns lingering that Russia may use a nuclear weapon in its ongoing aggression against Ukraine.
Kyodo - May 19
Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized economies kicked off talks at their summit on Friday in Hiroshima, with concerns lingering that Russia may use a nuclear weapon in its ongoing aggression against Ukraine.
World leaders arrive in Japan ahead of the G7 summit
Sky News - May 19
Prime ministers and presidents from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States each arrived in the light rain.
Sky News - May 19
Prime ministers and presidents from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States each arrived in the light rain.
Japan's ruling coalition submits revised LGBT bill to Diet
NHK - May 19
Japanese ruling coalition parties have submitted a bill to the Diet that aims to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community, after making a controversial revision to it.
NHK - May 19
Japanese ruling coalition parties have submitted a bill to the Diet that aims to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community, after making a controversial revision to it.
Japan to accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers at Self-Defense Forces hospital
NHK - May 18
Japan's government is set to accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the Self-Defense Forces' main hospital as part of its support for the country.
NHK - May 18
Japan's government is set to accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the Self-Defense Forces' main hospital as part of its support for the country.
Navy officer's wife fighting for his release from Japanese prison
NewsNation - May 18
As President Joe Biden is leaving Washington for Japan, Brittany Alkonis, the wife of a U.S. Navy lieutenant sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison, says "nothing has progressed."
NewsNation - May 18
As President Joe Biden is leaving Washington for Japan, Brittany Alkonis, the wife of a U.S. Navy lieutenant sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison, says "nothing has progressed."
Japan stands with Ukraine
Prime Minister's Office of Japan - May 18
Russian aggression must be stopped at the earliest possible time. As the country holding the G7 presidency, Japan will lead G7 unity and show the world our determination to fully defend the international order based on the rule of law.
Prime Minister's Office of Japan - May 18
Russian aggression must be stopped at the earliest possible time. As the country holding the G7 presidency, Japan will lead G7 unity and show the world our determination to fully defend the international order based on the rule of law.
Japan to deploy up to 24,000 security personnel for upcoming G7 summit
Xinhua - May 17
Japan's National Police Agency (NPA) said Tuesday that up to around 24,000 security personnel will be deployed for the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit in the western city of Hiroshima.
Xinhua - May 17
Japan's National Police Agency (NPA) said Tuesday that up to around 24,000 security personnel will be deployed for the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit in the western city of Hiroshima.
Japan's Cultural Affairs Agency completes relocation to Kyoto
The Japan News - May 16
The Cultural Affairs Agency, which began moving the bulk of its divisions from Tokyo to Kyoto in March, completed the relocation as scheduled during the Golden Week holidays and began full-fledged operations on Monday.
The Japan News - May 16
The Cultural Affairs Agency, which began moving the bulk of its divisions from Tokyo to Kyoto in March, completed the relocation as scheduled during the Golden Week holidays and began full-fledged operations on Monday.
Ruling and opposition parties lock horns over 'toned down' LGBT bill
NHK - May 16
Japanese lawmakers planning to submit a nonpartisan bill aimed at promoting understanding of the LGBTQ community locked horns during a meeting on Monday.
NHK - May 16
Japanese lawmakers planning to submit a nonpartisan bill aimed at promoting understanding of the LGBTQ community locked horns during a meeting on Monday.
Foreign missions in Japan make show of support for LGBTQ people
NHK - May 13
Diplomats from more than a dozen embassies in Japan are standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ community ahead of next week's G7 summit.
NHK - May 13
Diplomats from more than a dozen embassies in Japan are standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ community ahead of next week's G7 summit.
Japan's main ruling party set to approve revision of LGBT bill
NHK - May 13
Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party has discussed revising the wording in a bill to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community and decided to entrust the matter to senior members of the party.
NHK - May 13
Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party has discussed revising the wording in a bill to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community and decided to entrust the matter to senior members of the party.
Time magazine changes headline of online article on Japan Prime Minister Kishida
NHK - May 12
Time magazine has replaced the headline of an online article on Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio that said he wants to "make his country a true military power."
NHK - May 12
Time magazine has replaced the headline of an online article on Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio that said he wants to "make his country a true military power."
Japanese Self-Defense Force mulls removing its ban on tattoos
soranews24.com - May 12
A meeting was held this week by Japan's House of Councilors Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense. Among the topics discussed: tattoos.
soranews24.com - May 12
A meeting was held this week by Japan's House of Councilors Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense. Among the topics discussed: tattoos.
An Invitation to Japanese Culture
Prime Minister's Office of Japan - May 11
Hiroshima, the venue of the 2023 G7 summit. From its beautiful landscapes, welcoming climate, and historic cultural institutions to its long history of traditional performing arts and crafts, this Setouchi area is home to many things symbolizing Japanese culture.
Prime Minister's Office of Japan - May 11
Hiroshima, the venue of the 2023 G7 summit. From its beautiful landscapes, welcoming climate, and historic cultural institutions to its long history of traditional performing arts and crafts, this Setouchi area is home to many things symbolizing Japanese culture.
Politics Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7