Zelensky dominates summit as G7 leaders call out China

The Ukrainian president arrived in Hiroshima on a French government plane, after a stopover in Saudi Arabia.

His hastily-organised visit prompted G7 leaders to issue a statement early, in which they condemned Russia.

They also warned against "economic coercion", which Beijing is accused of using against several countries.

This year's gathering of the world's richest democracies saw them extending invitations to several emerging economies in the so-called Global South, as well as India and Australia.

Mr Zelensky was brisk upon touchdown, running down the stairs into a waiting car and diving straight into one-on-one meetings with various world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who greeted him with a friendly "You made it!".