Zelensky dominates summit as G7 leaders call out China
The Ukrainian president arrived in Hiroshima on a French government plane, after a stopover in Saudi Arabia.
His hastily-organised visit prompted G7 leaders to issue a statement early, in which they condemned Russia.
They also warned against "economic coercion", which Beijing is accused of using against several countries.
This year's gathering of the world's richest democracies saw them extending invitations to several emerging economies in the so-called Global South, as well as India and Australia.
Mr Zelensky was brisk upon touchdown, running down the stairs into a waiting car and diving straight into one-on-one meetings with various world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who greeted him with a friendly "You made it!". ...continue reading
BBC - May 21
NHK - May 21
Leaders of the Group of Seven nations have issued a communique stressing their commitment to reinforcing free and open international order based on the rule of law, continued support for Ukraine, and work towards a world free of nuclear weapons.
NHK - May 20
The second day of the G7 Hiroshima summit is underway. The leaders held talks aimed at boosting engagement with the emerging and developing nations, collectively known as the Global South.
republicworld.com - May 20
A confused-looking US President Biden had to be gently guided by Japanese leader Fumio Kishida on Friday — before tripping and almost falling down some stairs.
Kyodo - May 20
The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations visited a small island in Hiroshima Bay containing a world heritage shrine and sat down to a working dinner at a traditional hot-spring inn there at the end of the first day of their summit Friday.
Kyodo - May 19
Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized economies kicked off talks at their summit on Friday in Hiroshima, with concerns lingering that Russia may use a nuclear weapon in its ongoing aggression against Ukraine.
Sky News - May 19
Prime ministers and presidents from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States each arrived in the light rain.
NHK - May 19
Japanese ruling coalition parties have submitted a bill to the Diet that aims to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community, after making a controversial revision to it.
NHK - May 18
Japan's government is set to accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the Self-Defense Forces' main hospital as part of its support for the country.
NewsNation - May 18
As President Joe Biden is leaving Washington for Japan, Brittany Alkonis, the wife of a U.S. Navy lieutenant sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison, says "nothing has progressed."
Prime Minister's Office of Japan - May 18
Russian aggression must be stopped at the earliest possible time. As the country holding the G7 presidency, Japan will lead G7 unity and show the world our determination to fully defend the international order based on the rule of law.
Xinhua - May 17
Japan's National Police Agency (NPA) said Tuesday that up to around 24,000 security personnel will be deployed for the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit in the western city of Hiroshima.
The Japan News - May 16
The Cultural Affairs Agency, which began moving the bulk of its divisions from Tokyo to Kyoto in March, completed the relocation as scheduled during the Golden Week holidays and began full-fledged operations on Monday.
NHK - May 16
Japanese lawmakers planning to submit a nonpartisan bill aimed at promoting understanding of the LGBTQ community locked horns during a meeting on Monday.
NHK - May 13
Diplomats from more than a dozen embassies in Japan are standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ community ahead of next week's G7 summit.
NHK - May 13
Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party has discussed revising the wording in a bill to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community and decided to entrust the matter to senior members of the party.