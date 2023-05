Multinational demonstrators rally against G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan

, May 22 ( CGTN ) - Local protesters were joined by demonstrators from the U.S., the Philippines and South Korea to rally against the ongoing Group of Seven (G7) summit and the possible establishment of an Asian version of NATO.

Gathering at Senda Park in central Hiroshima, protesters said the summit and alliance-building do no good for the world and that the participating countries are threatening regional and global stability. Among the demonstrators were two people with disabilities in wheelchairs who made the trip to the scene with the help of friends.