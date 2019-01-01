Baby boomtown: does Nagi hold the secret to repopulating Japan?
Fertility rate is more than twice the national average and nearly half of households have three or more children – thanks in no small part to generous daycare and an all-in approach to raising families
On a recent afternoon, groups of schoolchildren weighed down by their randoseru stopped off at the museum of contemporary art on their way home. In a public building nearby, adults struggled to make themselves heard above the din of excitable preschoolers.
It is the sound of a community that is defying Japan’s stubbornly low birthrate, and by some margin.
The fertility rate in Nagi more than doubled from 1.4 to 2.95 in 2019, dropping slightly to 2.68 in 2021 – still more than twice the national average of 1.3, or the number of children a woman can expect to have in her lifetime.
Amid warnings from the prime minister, Fumio Kishida, that Japan’s declining birthrate threatens its ability to function as a society, the town’s 5,700 residents might just have found the answer.
Its elevated birthrate is the result of two decades of local initiatives designed to make this farming town a child-rearing utopia and, perhaps, arrest a demographic trend that, according to the most recent government forecast, will send Japan’s population plummeting from 125 million today to 87 million in 2070. With population decline comes a shrinking economy, huge pressure on families and an over-burdened workforce.
Nagi has earned the nickname of Japan’s “miracle town” through a combination of generous financial incentives and, as the Guardian discovered during a recent visit, by involving every member of the community in bringing up its youngest residents. ...continue reading
theguardian.com - May 29
Set against mountains and forests, Nagi basks beneath a cobalt sky, reflected in perfectly symmetrical rows of submerged rice paddies. But there is more to this town in western Japan than pretty views and agricultural output. Nagi is quietly producing what much of the rest of the country is lacking: children.
Nikkei - May 29
Japanese-language instructors will have to be certified under legislation passed Friday, with a goal of ensuring that foreign workers here receive adequate language education as they become more important to an aging society.
Kyodo - May 26
Over 97 percent of new university graduates in Japan found jobs this spring, up 1.5 points from the previous year for the first rise in three years, reflecting a labor shortage as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Friday.
Reuters - May 22
Spouses of G7 leaders took part in a symposium, discussing peace issues with young people in Hiroshima.
The Shogunate - May 22
In this video we will look to examine 5 significant myths or misconceptions about the iconic age of Samurai warring states known as the Sengoku Jidai!
Paolo fromTOKYO - May 21
Japanese weddings consist of two parts - a ceremony where they exchange vows, and a reception followed afterwards.
Japan Times - May 19
The Environment Ministry is close to completing the eradication of invasive mongooses from Amami-Oshima Island, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site in Kagoshima Prefecture.
East Asia Forum - May 19
In the early 1990s, Japan was under pressure to play a larger role in the international community. Japan’s government established the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP) in 1993 to transfer skills to trainees from developing countries to meet international community expectations.
Nikkei - May 18
Japan aims to foster its startup market by relaxing rules for foreigners seeking startup visas, including by letting private companies handle part of the screening process.
KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco - May 18
Wesley United Methodist Church is one of the oldest churches in the South Bay founded by Japanese immigrants. It was established over 125 years ago and is still thriving in San Jose today.
Economics Nation - May 17
Japan is a very interesting country and stands out in many ways. But there is one statistic in particular that stands it apart from other developed countries. It is the only country that, despite having a population of 125 million, has very few homeless people or people living on the streets.
Warographics - May 16
Discover the gripping true story of the Kyujo Incident - a failed coup that almost prevented Japan's surrender in WWII. Learn how small inflection points changed the course of history forever.
RobWords - May 15
Japanese is full of surprises. This video is everything you need to know before you head to Japan or begin to learn the language. On my own trip I discovered that Japanese is trying its hardest to be easy for English speakers.
The Japan Reporter - May 13
In Japan, more and more people feel like they have no friends. Why is it so rising? And what would be the solutions for us?
Japan Today - May 13
A total of 914 child mistreatment cases were reported at nurseries nationwide between April and December of 2022, including 90 deemed as abuse, a government survey that for the first time scrutinized all municipal governments showed Friday.
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 12
The Liberal Democratic Party has compiled a proposal that includes a revision of the law to improve the treatment of teachers and increase the "teaching adjustment amount", which is paid in place of overtime work, by more than 2.5 times to improve the treatment of teachers and eliminate the shortage of workers.