Air Nippon Airways launches NFTs marketplace

The largest airline in Japan, Air Nippon Airways (ANA), has today launched an aeronautical-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace with its subsidiary ANA Neo.

The development of ANA Neo’s GranWhale marketplace started in August 2023 as a virtual travel platform that promised to use “technology, including VR, to recreate the destinations and cultures of the world” in the form of metaverse parks.

The new NFT marketplace is dubbed "ANA GranWhale NFT Marketplace" and it will feature an inaugural NFT collection created by aerial photographer Luke Ozawa.