University of Tokyo joins FSA on financial-crisis research
金融庁と東大が連携協定 金融危機の“予知”研究も
NHK -- Jun 01
Japan's leading university and the Financial Services Agency have started working on a project to prevent future financial crises.
An agreement was signed by University of Tokyo President Fujii Teruo and FSA Commissioner Nakajima Junichi.
The two sides will analyze massive volumes of data provided by the agency and other organizations. Researchers will use the information in joint studies on financial markets and policies.
They are considering applying data-analysis technology used in medical science to see if it can detect market irregularities and avert crises. ...continue reading
Jun 01 (ANNnewsCH) - 金融庁と東京大学は、劇的に変化する金融市場の解析や研究を進めるため、両者の知見を生かした包括的な連携協定を締結しました。 ...continue reading
University of Tokyo joins FSA on financial-crisis research
Japan's leading university and the Financial Services Agency have started working on a project to prevent future financial crises.
Know Your Enemy : Japan | World War Propaganda Documentary HD
Know Your Enemy: Japan is an American World War II propaganda film about the Japan's aggressive war directed by Frank Capra, with additional direction by experimental documentary filmmaker Joris Ivens.
Baby boomtown: does Nagi hold the secret to repopulating Japan?
Set against mountains and forests, Nagi basks beneath a cobalt sky, reflected in perfectly symmetrical rows of submerged rice paddies. But there is more to this town in western Japan than pretty views and agricultural output. Nagi is quietly producing what much of the rest of the country is lacking: children.
To improve quality, teaching foreigners Japanese will require license
Japanese-language instructors will have to be certified under legislation passed Friday, with a goal of ensuring that foreign workers here receive adequate language education as they become more important to an aging society.
Over 97 percent of Japan's new univ. graduates employed amid labor shortage
Over 97 percent of new university graduates in Japan found jobs this spring, up 1.5 points from the previous year for the first rise in three years, reflecting a labor shortage as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Friday.
G7 spouses inspire Japanese students to aim for peace
Spouses of G7 leaders took part in a symposium, discussing peace issues with young people in Hiroshima.
5 Sengoku Jidai Misconceptions/Myths
In this video we will look to examine 5 significant myths or misconceptions about the iconic age of Samurai warring states known as the Sengoku Jidai!
What a Typical Japanese Wedding is Really Like
Japanese weddings consist of two parts - a ceremony where they exchange vows, and a reception followed afterwards.
Japan close to eradicating mongoose from Amami-Ohshima Island
The Environment Ministry is close to completing the eradication of invasive mongooses from Amami-Oshima Island, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site in Kagoshima Prefecture.
Signs of progress in how Japan treats foreign workers
In the early 1990s, Japan was under pressure to play a larger role in the international community. Japan’s government established the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP) in 1993 to transfer skills to trainees from developing countries to meet international community expectations.
Japan to relax rules for startup visas, seeking foreign talent
Japan aims to foster its startup market by relaxing rules for foreigners seeking startup visas, including by letting private companies handle part of the screening process.
Church founded by Japanese immigrants still thrives
Wesley United Methodist Church is one of the oldest churches in the South Bay founded by Japanese immigrants. It was established over 125 years ago and is still thriving in San Jose today.
How Japan 'solved' the problem of homelessness
Japan is a very interesting country and stands out in many ways. But there is one statistic in particular that stands it apart from other developed countries. It is the only country that, despite having a population of 125 million, has very few homeless people or people living on the streets.
The Kyujo Incident The Coup that Almost Kept Japan in WWII
Discover the gripping true story of the Kyujo Incident - a failed coup that almost prevented Japan's surrender in WWII. Learn how small inflection points changed the course of history forever.
What you should know about Japanese
Japanese is full of surprises. This video is everything you need to know before you head to Japan or begin to learn the language. On my own trip I discovered that Japanese is trying its hardest to be easy for English speakers.
Being Friendless in Japan
In Japan, more and more people feel like they have no friends. Why is it so rising? And what would be the solutions for us?
