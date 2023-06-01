New Murakami Haruki novel tops Japan book sales

The latest novel by Japanese author Murakami Haruki has racked up the country's highest sales for any category of book in the past six months.

"The City and Its Uncertain Walls," Murakami's first novel in six years, has climbed to the top of the bestseller list for the period despite only being published in April.

The ranking was compiled by publication distribution company Nippan, based on a survey of book sales from November 22 through May 20.

Murakami's 15th novel is only available in Japanese for now. His previous one was "Killing Commendatore," released in 2017.