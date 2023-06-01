New Murakami Haruki novel tops Japan book sales
NHK -- Jun 02
The latest novel by Japanese author Murakami Haruki has racked up the country's highest sales for any category of book in the past six months.
"The City and Its Uncertain Walls," Murakami's first novel in six years, has climbed to the top of the bestseller list for the period despite only being published in April.
The ranking was compiled by publication distribution company Nippan, based on a survey of book sales from November 22 through May 20.
Murakami's 15th novel is only available in Japanese for now. His previous one was "Killing Commendatore," released in 2017.
New Murakami Haruki novel tops Japan book sales
NHK - Jun 02
The latest novel by Japanese author Murakami Haruki has racked up the country's highest sales for any category of book in the past six months.
NHK - Jun 02
The latest novel by Japanese author Murakami Haruki has racked up the country's highest sales for any category of book in the past six months.
Norwegian fund to reject all-male boards in Japanese firms
Japan Today - May 31
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, will from now on vote against the nomination of all-male boards in Japanese companies, a senior fund official said Tuesday.
Japan Today - May 31
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, will from now on vote against the nomination of all-male boards in Japanese companies, a senior fund official said Tuesday.
Air Nippon Airways launches NFTs marketplace
coinjournal.net - May 31
The largest airline in Japan, Air Nippon Airways (ANA), has today launched an aeronautical-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace with its subsidiary ANA Neo.
coinjournal.net - May 31
The largest airline in Japan, Air Nippon Airways (ANA), has today launched an aeronautical-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace with its subsidiary ANA Neo.
Nikkei hits highest since July 1990 on weak yen, US optimism
yahoo.com - May 29
Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday to its highest level since July 1990, buoyed by optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling deal and a weaker yen.
yahoo.com - May 29
Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday to its highest level since July 1990, buoyed by optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling deal and a weaker yen.
Japan to impose stricter AML measures for digital currencies in June 2023
coingeek.com - May 29
After years of handling it with leniency, Japanese lawmakers have confirmed plans to impose stricter Anti-Money Laundering (AML) rules for the digital currency industry.
coingeek.com - May 29
After years of handling it with leniency, Japanese lawmakers have confirmed plans to impose stricter Anti-Money Laundering (AML) rules for the digital currency industry.
Unrealized losses surged at Japan's regional banks in FY2022
NHK - May 29
Regional banks in Japan saw unrealized losses surge in fiscal 2022. A new survey says the figure climbed by more than 5 times in yen terms over the previous year as investments sank.
NHK - May 29
Regional banks in Japan saw unrealized losses surge in fiscal 2022. A new survey says the figure climbed by more than 5 times in yen terms over the previous year as investments sank.
Tokyo consumer prices up 3.2 percent in May as food costs jump
NHK - May 26
Overall prices in the Japanese capital remain high as people continue to pay more for food and some services.
NHK - May 26
Overall prices in the Japanese capital remain high as people continue to pay more for food and some services.
Japan data signals stronger recovery, aided by return of tourists
straitstimes.com - May 23
Japan’s slow post-pandemic recovery is showing signs of growing momentum, according to the latest gauges of strength in the service and factory sectors.
straitstimes.com - May 23
Japan’s slow post-pandemic recovery is showing signs of growing momentum, according to the latest gauges of strength in the service and factory sectors.
Honda electric motorcycles for sale to general public
NOJ - May 21
Honda announced that it will start selling electric motorcycles to the general public for the first time in Japan.
NOJ - May 21
Honda announced that it will start selling electric motorcycles to the general public for the first time in Japan.
Big Japan firms offer largest wage hikes in 31 years
NHK - May 20
Employees at some of Japan's biggest firms can expect a sizable bump in their pay checks this year. They'll see an average increase of nearly 4 percent following annual wage negotiations. That's the largest jump in 31 years.
NHK - May 20
Employees at some of Japan's biggest firms can expect a sizable bump in their pay checks this year. They'll see an average increase of nearly 4 percent following annual wage negotiations. That's the largest jump in 31 years.
Sony Group zeroes in on games, chips with financial unit spinoff
Nikkei - May 19
Sony Group will spin off its financial unit to focus resources on entertainment and image sensor operations as the investment burden needed to compete with foreign rivals continues to rise.
Nikkei - May 19
Sony Group will spin off its financial unit to focus resources on entertainment and image sensor operations as the investment burden needed to compete with foreign rivals continues to rise.
China surpasses Japan as world's top auto exporter
Nikkei - May 19
China overtook Japan as the world's top auto exporter in the first quarter, spurred by rising demand for electric vehicles and increased deliveries to Russia.
Nikkei - May 19
China overtook Japan as the world's top auto exporter in the first quarter, spurred by rising demand for electric vehicles and increased deliveries to Russia.
Japan April trade deficit halves, imports fall for 1st time in 2 yrs
Kyodo - May 19
Japan's trade deficit nearly halved to a one-year low of 432.41 billion yen ($3 billion) in April, as imports dropped for the first time in 27 months on lower crude oil prices, while U.S.-bound auto shipments delivered record exports, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
Kyodo - May 19
Japan's trade deficit nearly halved to a one-year low of 432.41 billion yen ($3 billion) in April, as imports dropped for the first time in 27 months on lower crude oil prices, while U.S.-bound auto shipments delivered record exports, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
Why Japan is embracing crypto rapidly
Crypto Daily - May 18
Japan, which missed out on the Web2 revolution -- by failing to produce its own Meta, Google, Amazon, and Alibaba -- is now looking to regain its economic prowess by embracing the burgeoning crypto and Web3 industry.
Crypto Daily - May 18
Japan, which missed out on the Web2 revolution -- by failing to produce its own Meta, Google, Amazon, and Alibaba -- is now looking to regain its economic prowess by embracing the burgeoning crypto and Web3 industry.
Japan economy grows more than expected in Q1 after technical recession
straitstimes.com - May 17
Japan's economy expanded at a faster pace than expected in the first quarter as a further easing of pandemic regulations boosted consumption.
straitstimes.com - May 17
Japan's economy expanded at a faster pace than expected in the first quarter as a further easing of pandemic regulations boosted consumption.
Nikkei 225 rises above 30,000
NHK - May 17
The benchmark index for the Tokyo Stock Exchange climbed above 30,000 for the first time in a year and 8 months. The gains reflect rising investor confidence amid robust earnings and improving forecasts at Japanese companies.
NHK - May 17
The benchmark index for the Tokyo Stock Exchange climbed above 30,000 for the first time in a year and 8 months. The gains reflect rising investor confidence amid robust earnings and improving forecasts at Japanese companies.
Business Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7