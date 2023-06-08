2023 Tokyo Toy Show Opens
国内最大級おもちゃの見本市 注目はデジタル＆業界コラボ
The trade fair, which runs through Sunday, will admit the general public for the first time in four years. It will be open to the public on the last two days, while the first two days are reserved for business-related visitors.
The event features some 35,000 toy items from about 150 Japanese and foreign companies. Goods on display include long-selling toys that have evolved with digital technology, as well as new types of toys.
General admission to the trade show is free for visitors up to elementary school age and priced at Y1,500 for those in junior high school and older.
ことしのクリスマス商戦に向け、おもちゃの見本市が早くも東京都内で始まり、原材料価格の高騰などをうけてメーカーが一部の商品を値上げする動きも出ています。https://t.co/IKKGvqswmH#nhk_video pic.twitter.com/IwqAm5knZU— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) September 7, 2022
Organizers hope to see 70,000 visitors during the two-day period open to the public. ...continue reading
The 2023 International Tokyo Toy Show, one of the largest toy trade fairs in Japan, opened at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center Thursday.
