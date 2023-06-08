2023 Tokyo Toy Show Opens

The trade fair, which runs through Sunday, will admit the general public for the first time in four years. It will be open to the public on the last two days, while the first two days are reserved for business-related visitors.

The event features some 35,000 toy items from about 150 Japanese and foreign companies. Goods on display include long-selling toys that have evolved with digital technology, as well as new types of toys.

General admission to the trade show is free for visitors up to elementary school age and priced at Y1,500 for those in junior high school and older.

Organizers hope to see 70,000 visitors during the two-day period open to the public. ...continue reading