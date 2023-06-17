Japan raises age of sexual consent from 13 to 16 after public outrage

The revision was part of a revamping of laws related to sex crimes.

Separately, the parliament passed a new law on Friday to increase awareness of LGBTQ+ issues, which activists criticised for not guaranteeing equal rights for sexual minorities.

Reforms providing greater protection for victims of sexual crimes and stricter punishment of assailants have come slowly in a country where the legislative and judicial branches have long been dominated by men.

The statute of limitations for sex crimes was also extended by five years, to 10 years for consentless sexual intercourse.

That crime is now subject to up to 15 years in prison, while "photo voyeurism" can be punished by up to three years' imprisonment.