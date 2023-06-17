Japan raises age of sexual consent from 13 to 16 after public outrage
TOKYO, Jun 17 (ABC) - Japan's parliament has raised the age of sexual consent to 16 from 13, a limit that had remained unchanged for more than a century and was among the world's lowest, amid calls for greater protection of children and women.
The revision was part of a revamping of laws related to sex crimes.
Separately, the parliament passed a new law on Friday to increase awareness of LGBTQ+ issues, which activists criticised for not guaranteeing equal rights for sexual minorities.
Reforms providing greater protection for victims of sexual crimes and stricter punishment of assailants have come slowly in a country where the legislative and judicial branches have long been dominated by men.
The statute of limitations for sex crimes was also extended by five years, to 10 years for consentless sexual intercourse.
That crime is now subject to up to 15 years in prison, while "photo voyeurism" can be punished by up to three years' imprisonment. ...continue reading
Japan parliament enacts law to create defense funds pool
Japan's parliament on Friday enacted a law to create a pool of funds to cover part of a substantial increase in defense spending to protect the country against security threats from its neighbors.
Two North Korean ballistic missiles likely fell in Japan's EEZ
Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles that may have dropped in the country's exclusive economic zone, or EEZ, in the Sea of Japan.
Kishida says he will not call a snap election, ending weeks of speculation
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Thursday that he will not dissolve the Lower House for a snap election during the current parliamentary session, ending months of speculation on whether he would call an election while his approval ratings are relatively high.
Japan lawmakers advance controversial LGBTQ bill
Japan’s lower house on Tuesday approved proposed legislation aimed at “promoting understanding” of LGBTQ issues but campaigners criticised the bill for its watered-down language.
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Japan
Two Self-Defense Forces members died and another was seriously injured after being shot by a trainee member with a rifle at an SDF firing range in Gifu, central Japan, on Wednesday, police and other sources said.
Japan PM Kishida unveils new child care plan amid election speculation
Mr Kishida has announced a major plan to stem the country's falling birth rate.
Japan's lower house passes contentious LGBT understanding bill
Japan's more powerful lower house passed a contentious bill on Tuesday to promote understanding of sexual minorities, paving the way for enacting the legislation by the end of the current parliamentary session through next week.
Petition found in box that stopped Abe murder hearing
A suspicious package that prompted the cancellation of a hearing for the man accused of murdering former Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe contained only a petition, and no explosives, local media said on Tuesday.
Former LDP kingmaker Mikio Aoki dies at 89
Former Liberal Democratic Party kingmaker Mikio Aoki died Sunday. He was 89.
Hearing for Abe murder suspect cancelled over suspicious object
The court cancelled the pre-trial hearing of the man, who faces an accusation of murdering Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, on Monday after it received a suspicious object, local media reported.
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
Japan enacted an immigration law on Friday allowing the government to deport failed asylum seekers, despite pushback from opposition parties and rights groups.
Japan Upper House committee okays controversial bill to revise immigration law
An Upper House committee has approved a controversial bill to revise Japan's immigration law. The legislation is designed to make it easier to deport foreign nationals who are illegally staying in Japan, and to end long detentions in immigration facilities.
Japan court rules that not allowing same-sex marriage is 'in a state of unconstitutionality'
Japan's Fukuoka District Court ruled on Thursday that not allowing same-sex marriage was "in a state of unconstitutionality", in a complicated ruling that fell short of marriage-equality activists' expectations.
Final deliberations on revised immigration law; thousands hold demonstration to oppose bill
As deliberations on the bill to revise the Immigration Control Act reached their final stage in the Diet on Wednesday, about 4,000 opponents staged a demonstration calling for the abolishment of the bill, TV Asahi reports.
Online divorce and bankruptcy procedures approved
Japan's revised civil law which allows non-trial procedures such as divorce and bankruptcy to be conducted online was passed Tuesday by a majority vote in a House of Representatives plenary session.
