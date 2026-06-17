GENEVA - A draft of the joint statement from the G7 summit in France has revealed that all proposals put forward by Prime Minister Takaichi on energy security and critical minerals have been incorporated into the agreement.

The sector-specific statement includes measures related to energy security that Takaichi advocated in response to developments in the Middle East, including support for strengthening oil stockpiles among participating countries.

The draft calls for support to help countries enhance their petroleum reserves with a target of maintaining supplies equivalent to 90 days of consumption. It also explicitly references cooperation with "Power Asia," a Japan-led framework that supports energy procurement.

In addition, the statement is expected to include plans for a joint stockpiling initiative for critical minerals such as rare earths. The draft states that the G7 will establish a cooperative mechanism among member nations to coordinate efforts in this area.

Source: FNN