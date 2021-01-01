81-year-old man drives car into police box in Chiba Prefecture

An 81-year-old man drove his car into a koban (police box) in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday, injuring two officers.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 a.m., Kyodo News reported. Police quoted the driver, who was not injured, as saying he mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake as he pulled into the parking space beside the koban. His vehicle crashed through the side wall of the koban. The two officers were taken to hospital after sustaining minor injuries.