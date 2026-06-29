News On Japan
Travel

Hikone Castle Stone Wall Collapses After Typhoon Deluge

Jun 29, 2026 | News On Japan

SHIGA - A section of stone wall at Hikone Castle, one of Japan’s few surviving original Edo-period castles and a National Treasure whose main keep remains intact more than 400 years after its construction, collapsed after heavy rain caused by Typhoons No. 7 and No. 8, Hikone city officials said.

The city said the damaged section was part of the Komegura Suimon stone wall along the castle’s inner moat. The collapse extended across an area about 6.5 meters wide and 2.5 meters high.

No injuries were reported.

Officials believe the collapse was caused by heavy rain linked to Typhoons No. 7 and No. 8.

The Komegura Suimon stone wall was also damaged by heavy rain in July 2024. The city said it is considering steps toward repair.

The castle stands in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture, on a hill near Lake Biwa. It was built in the early 17th century by the Ii family, a powerful clan that served the Tokugawa shogunate. Construction began in 1603, shortly after Tokugawa Ieyasu’s victory at the Battle of Sekigahara, and was completed around 1622.

The site was chosen for strategic reasons. Before Hikone Castle was built, the nearby Sawayama Castle had been controlled by Ishida Mitsunari, one of the leading figures on the losing side at Sekigahara. After Mitsunari’s defeat, Ieyasu placed Ii Naomasa, one of his most trusted generals, in control of the area. The Ii clan then developed Hikone Castle as the center of Hikone Domain.

The castle became the political and military base of the Ii family for more than 250 years during the Edo period. The Ii clan held a high position within the Tokugawa order, and several of its leaders played major roles in national politics. The most famous was Ii Naosuke, a senior shogunate official who helped push Japan toward opening its ports to foreign powers in the 19th century before being assassinated outside Edo Castle in 1860.

Hikone Castle is especially valuable because it survived the wave of castle demolitions that followed the Meiji Restoration. Many castles across Japan were dismantled in the late 19th century as the country moved away from feudal rule and modernized its political and military systems. Hikone, however, retained much of its original structure, including its main keep, moats, gates, stone walls and defensive layout.

The castle’s three-story wooden keep is one of only 12 original surviving castle keeps in Japan. It is also one of only five original keeps designated as National Treasures, together with Himeji, Matsumoto, Inuyama and Matsue castles. While many Japanese castles seen today are modern reconstructions, Hikone Castle preserves the atmosphere and construction techniques of the early Edo period.

The wider castle grounds also remain important. The moats, stone walls and surviving structures show how early modern Japanese castles combined military defense with political authority and administrative control. The castle town that developed around Hikone also reflected the power of the domain, with samurai residences, merchant districts and roads arranged around the castle.

Hikone Castle has long been regarded as a symbol of Shiga Prefecture and the Lake Biwa region. It is also a major tourist destination, known for its historic buildings, views over the lake and the surrounding Genkyuen Garden, a traditional landscape garden built for the Ii family.

The castle was added to Japan’s tentative list for UNESCO World Heritage status in 1992, and local authorities have continued efforts to seek formal inscription. Those efforts have focused on Hikone Castle’s unusually complete preservation as a feudal castle complex from the early Edo period.

That historical importance gives added significance to damage at the site, even when limited to a specific section of wall. The recently collapsed area, known as the Komegura Suimon stone wall, stands along the castle’s inner moat. Hikone city said the wall collapsed across a section about 6.5 meters wide and 2.5 meters high, with no injuries reported.

The same stone wall was also damaged by heavy rain in July 2024. City officials are now considering repair measures, as the preservation of Hikone Castle remains closely tied not only to local heritage but also to Japan’s wider effort to protect the few remaining original castles from the Edo period.

彦根城の石垣、台風の大雨で崩落

滋賀県彦根市の彦根城で、台風7号と8号による大雨の影響とみられる雨により石垣の一部が崩落したと、市が発表しました。彦根城は、築城から400年以上を経ても天守が現存する日本でも数少ない江戸時代の城で、天守は国宝に指定されています。

彦根城石墙因台风强降雨坍塌

滋贺县彦根市政府表示，受第7号和第8号台风带来的强降雨影响，彦根城一段石墙发生坍塌。彦根城是日本少数保留原有江户时代建筑的城堡之一，其天守在建成400多年后仍保存至今，并被指定为国宝。

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Hikone Castle Stone Wall Collapses After Typhoon Deluge

A section of stone wall at Hikone Castle, one of Japan’s few surviving original Edo-period castles and a National Treasure whose main keep remains intact more than 400 years after its construction, collapsed after heavy rain caused by Typhoons No. 7 and No. 8, Hikone city officials said.

Weather Agency Checks Seismic Meters After Yamanashi Quake

Japan’s weather agency carried out field inspections in Yamanashi Prefecture on June 28 after a powerful earthquake struck the Fuji Five Lakes area late on June 26, registering a lower 6 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale in Fujikawaguchiko and injuring six people.

Double Typhoons Leave Record Rain, Flooding Across Japan

According to updates on June 28, the double-typhoon system that brought record rain, flooding, landslides and fallen trees to parts of Japan has moved away, but Kanto remains under cloudy rainy-season skies, with intermittent rain still possible and saturated ground keeping the risk of landslides high in areas hit by heavy rain.

Japan Books Spot in World Cup Knockout Stage After Sweden Draw

Japan advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup after a 1-1 draw with Sweden on June 25, finishing second in Group F and setting up a Round of 32 clash with Brazil in Houston.

Aomori Hit by Quake Measuring Upper 6 as Hachinohe Shakes Again

A powerful earthquake with a maximum seismic intensity of upper 6 struck off Iwate Prefecture at around 7:30 a.m. on June 25, shaking parts of Aomori Prefecture and leaving Hachinohe, which was hit by a similarly strong quake last December, facing fresh damage.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Kanto Region Experiences Stormy June With Three Typhoons

The Kanto region is experiencing an unusual June, with three typhoons approaching the area during the month and rainfall totals already reaching record levels in some locations.

Kyoto Town Downgrades Highest-Level Alert But Landslide Risk Remains

Damage was reported across the Kansai region after a stationary seasonal rain front and an approaching typhoon brought torrential rain on June 26, triggering landslides in Seika, Kyoto Prefecture, flooding homes in Nara, and disrupting roads and railway services in Osaka and surrounding areas.

Aomori Hit by Quake Measuring Upper 6 as Hachinohe Shakes Again

A powerful earthquake with a maximum seismic intensity of upper 6 struck off Iwate Prefecture at around 7:30 a.m. on June 25, shaking parts of Aomori Prefecture and leaving Hachinohe, which was hit by a similarly strong quake last December, facing fresh damage.

Rice Field Art of Ohtani Nears Peak Viewing Season

Rice field art depicting Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his dog Decoy is nearing its best viewing period in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, Ohtani’s hometown.

FamilyMart Store Tests Monster Wolf to Keep Bears Away

FamilyMart began testing a new bear deterrent on June 24 at a store in a mountainous area of Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, installing a wolf-shaped device known as Monster Wolf next to the outlet in the first such trial at a convenience store.

Nara Prison Hotel to Open With Rooms From 147,000 Yen

A luxury hotel using the former Nara Prison, a nationally designated Important Cultural Property, will open on June 25, offering rooms from 147,000 yen per night as Japan sees a growing trend of converting historic cultural assets into hotels.

World’s First Shrine for Stuffed Animals Opens in Kyoto

A shrine believed to be the world’s first dedicated to stuffed animals was established on June 20 in Nantan, Kyoto Prefecture, giving owners a place to express gratitude for beloved plush toys and hold memorial rites for those that have finished their role.

Shinkansen Trials Overnight Service Arriving in Kansai Next Morning

JR Central said on June 22 that it will operate a special one-day-only Tokaido Shinkansen train that departs at night and arrives the following morning, as the company explores demand for overnight travel at a time of rising hotel costs.