Oil leaks from Italian Navy ship docked in Japan

At around 10:40 a.m. on Friday, lubricating oil leaked from a pipe during the refuelling of an Italian Navy patrol ship, TV Asahi reports.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) used oil fences and absorbent mats to collect the oil, and by 2:00 p.m., most of the oil had been collected.

The Italian patrol ship is a state-of-the-art high-tech ship that entered service last year and has been calling at the Yokosuka base since June 21.