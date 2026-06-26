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Japan Politics Daily: Diet Moves On Defense And Election Rules

Jun 26, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Japan’s political agenda on June 26 was dominated by national security, election regulation and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s push to reshape the country’s long-term economic strategy, as the Diet advanced measures that point to a broader shift in how the government is preparing for defense, technology and political campaigning.

The Diet enacted a bill on Friday to reorganize the Air Self-Defense Force as the Air and Space Self-Defense Force, reflecting the growing role of space in Japan’s national security policy. The change is more than symbolic. It places space operations more clearly within Japan’s defense structure at a time when satellites, communications networks and missile-tracking systems have become central to regional security planning.

The move fits with a wider defense agenda under Takaichi, whose government has placed greater emphasis on deterrence, economic security and technological resilience. Space is increasingly viewed as a defense domain linked to missile warning, intelligence gathering, communications and the protection of critical infrastructure.

The Lower House also approved bills to regulate social media use in elections, sending them to the House of Councillors for further deliberation. The legislation is expected to be enacted before the current Diet session ends in July.

The bills come as Japanese politics becomes more exposed to online campaigning, short-form video, misinformation, anonymous attacks and rapid digital mobilization. The issue has gained urgency as new and smaller parties have used social media to reach voters directly, bypassing traditional party organizations, newspapers and television.

For the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the issue cuts two ways. Stronger regulation could help protect established parties from online attacks and misinformation, but it could also draw criticism if voters see the rules as an attempt to restrain newer political movements or limit political speech.

Takaichi’s government is also moving to anchor its political agenda in a large-scale economic strategy. Japan is preparing a multiyear framework to finance policies aimed at raising growth potential, part of a broader effort to change the country’s budget process and support long-term investment.

The plan follows Takaichi’s announcement of a 14-year investment roadmap worth about 370 trillion yen in combined public and private investment. The program targets strategic sectors including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, shipbuilding, solar power, quantum technology and next-generation nuclear power.

The scale of the proposal gives Takaichi a major policy banner, but it also creates political risks. Supporters argue that Japan needs a sustained investment push to escape decades of underinvestment and strengthen its industrial base. Critics are likely to question how much of the cost will fall on the government, how the spending will be financed, and whether the framework will add pressure to Japan’s already large public debt.

The current Diet session runs until July 17, giving the government three more weeks to push priority bills through the upper house. That timetable makes the coming days important for both defense-related legislation and political reform measures.

The day’s developments show the emerging shape of Takaichi’s governing strategy: expand Japan’s security posture, tighten rules around the political system, and frame economic policy around national resilience and strategic industries. The opposition’s challenge will be to decide whether to confront the government mainly on civil liberties, fiscal discipline, defense policy or cost-of-living concerns.

For now, Takaichi appears to be using the Diet calendar to turn broad campaign themes into institutional changes. The creation of the Air and Space Self-Defense Force gives her security agenda a concrete achievement, while the social media bills open a new front in Japan’s debate over how elections should be fought in the digital age.

What To Watch Next

The immediate focus will shift to the House of Councillors, where the election-related social media bills are expected to be debated before the session ends. Opposition parties may use the upper house to question whether the legislation strikes the right balance between preventing misinformation and protecting political expression.

The government will also need to explain the details of its multiyear investment framework, especially how much public money will be used, which sectors will receive priority and whether new borrowing will be required.

Defense policy will remain a central political theme as the new Air and Space Self-Defense Force structure is implemented. Questions are likely to focus on budgets, staffing, space surveillance, satellite defense and Japan’s coordination with the United States and other partners.

The broader political question is whether Takaichi can keep control of the agenda through July. If she can move defense, election reform and economic investment policy together, the government will enter the summer with momentum. If the opposition can turn the social media bills or investment funding into a civil liberties or fiscal controversy, the final weeks of the Diet session could become more difficult.

Source: TBS

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