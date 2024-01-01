'Holy Land' Hibiya Park music hall to be rebuilt bigger, better
As the host to numerous legendary concerts, Yaon is known as the "Holy Land of Rock 'n' Roll" and the "Folk Hall of Fame." It will be reborn as a more accommodating facility for performers and guests while maintaining the same openness as an outdoor music hall.
"It is an outdoor stage smack in the middle of Tokyo, and the scenery is always different depending on the season and weather. It is a one-of-a-kind location," said Seiji Kikumoto, 62, director of the concert hall.
Yaon is the larger of the two music halls in Hibiya Park, which is set among government and other office buildings in central Tokyo.
Opened in July 1923, it covers an area of 5,700 square meters and has an audience capacity of up to 3,053. It was spared damage in the Great Kanto Earthquake in September of the same year. ...continue reading
