13-year-old boy drowns while trying to save sister in river
川遊び男子中学生死亡 妹を助けようとした可能性も
Japan Today -- Jun 27
A 13-year-old boy drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old sister who had gotten into difficulty while swimming in a river in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. The boy, Shoma Watanabe, his sister and a classmate had gone to the river near their home to swim. When his sister got into difficulty, Shoma tried to save her but a strong current apparently dragged him under, police said.
Shoma's sister made it back to the riverbank. The other boy called 119 and emergency personnel found Shoma in a state of cardio-pulmonary arrest on the river bottom at a depth of about 1.5 meters. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Jun 27 (ANNnewsCH) - 三重県四日市市で川で遊んでいた男子中学生が溺れて死亡しました。妹を助けようとして溺れた可能性があり、警察が調べを進めています。 ...continue reading
What are Ura-Aka-Joshi In Japan!?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 26
Have you ever heard of the term "ura-aka-joshi" or a secret women's account?
Traffic cops get green light to wear sunnies
News On Japan - Jun 24
In a rare move for Japan, Toyama Prefectural Police will allow traffic officers to wear sunglasses from July.
81-year-old man drives car into police box in Chiba Prefecture
Japan Today - Jun 24
An 81-year-old man drove his car into a koban (police box) in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday, injuring two officers.
How to Look at Social Media and Not Be Unhappy!
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 24
The more you chase your ideal life on social media, the more they needed to edit their photos and dislike their real life.
Japan's Emperor, Empress return from visit to Indonesia
NHK - Jun 24
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have returned from a seven-day visit to Indonesia.
Japan grappling with record cases of people suffering dementia
aa.com.tr - Jun 23
An unprecedented number of 18,709 individuals with dementia or suspected dementia was reported missing in Japan during the year 2022, according to the latest police data released on Thursday.
Court partially overturns damages for hecklers removed from Abe speech
Kyodo - Jun 22
The Sapporo High Court on Thursday partially overturned a lower court ruling for the Hokkaido government to pay two hecklers damages over their removal by police from the site of a 2019 election stump speech by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Video of Sri Lankan woman who died in detention shown in court
NHK - Jun 22
Part of a video showing a Sri Lankan woman who died at an immigration facility in Japan has been shown in court for the first time.
Couple convicted of 2021 murder of Tokyo high school girl
Japan Today - Jun 21
The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday convicted a married couple of the 2021 murder of an 18-year-old high school girl in Yamanashi Prefecture.
5 dead after bus collides with truck in Hokkaido
Japan Today - Jun 19
Five people died Sunday in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Hokkaido, which police believe occurred after the 4-ton truck strayed into oncoming traffic.
What’s The Ideal Weight For Japanese Girls? | Street Interview
Asian Boss - Jun 19
Japan has one of the lowest obesity rates in the world and the population is generally known to be on the slim side.
What Is It Like Being "Fat" in Japan? (Healthiest Country in the World)
JESSEOGN - Jun 19
Meet Pocha-Home, a comedian group who makes a living out of being overweight in Japan.
Ninety percent of fathers feel 'Mother's Day disparity'
NOJ - Jun 18
Sunday was "Father's Day" in Japan, but a private survey found that 90 percent of fathers feel "disparity with Mother's Day".
Man weeding Saitama riverbed dies from bee sting
NOJ - Jun 18
A man in his 50s died after being stung by a bee while weeding a riverbed in Saitama, TV Asashi reports.
LGBT fashion show on Osaka train
NOJ - Jun 18
A fashion show was held in a train in Osaka on Saturday to promote the understanding of sexual minorities.
