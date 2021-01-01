13-year-old boy drowns while trying to save sister in river

A 13-year-old boy drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old sister who had gotten into difficulty while swimming in a river in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. The boy, Shoma Watanabe, his sister and a classmate had gone to the river near their home to swim. When his sister got into difficulty, Shoma tried to save her but a strong current apparently dragged him under, police said.

Shoma's sister made it back to the riverbank. The other boy called 119 and emergency personnel found Shoma in a state of cardio-pulmonary arrest on the river bottom at a depth of about 1.5 meters. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.