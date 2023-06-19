UN watchdog approves plan for Fukushima water release
IAEAの報告書「処理水放出に関する日本の計画はIAEAの安全基準に合致と結論」
The International Atomic Energy Agency says the release will have a "negligible" impact on the environment.
The Fukushima facility is running out of storage space for the water, which was used to cool nuclear reactors.
Japan's plan has been opposed by China and South Korea.
Tokyo has not announced a schedule for the release and the plan still needs approval from a regulator.
Most radioactive elements have been filtered from the water, except for radioactive forms of hydrogen and carbon - called tritium and carbon 14, respectively. The two isotopes are difficult to separate from water.
Tokyo has said the water that will be released into the Pacific Ocean, which has been mixed with seawater, have tritium and carbon 14 levels that meet safety standards. ...continue reading
BBC - Jul 04
A UN watchdog has said that Japan's plan to release waste water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea complies with international standards.
Kyodo - Jul 03
The head of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Sunday the government should not start the release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant during the swimming season amid concerns over the safety of the plan.
indiatimes.com - Jun 29
The sight of men occupying spaces that should be for women is unfortunately not uncommon, and a recent incident has captured global attention, shedding light on the true state of gender equality in society.
usnews.com - Jun 27
Japan announced a decision Tuesday to reinstate South Korea as a preferred nation with fast-track trade status starting July 21, virtually ending a four-year economic row that was further strained during their bitter historic disputes.
Arirang News - Jun 27
The leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are seeking to hold a trilateral summit in Washington this summer.
interestingengineering.com - Jun 26
Reuters reported on Sunday that Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service according to the Yomiuri newspaper that cited unnamed government sources.
The Japan News - Jun 24
Nagoya Prison correctional officers who repeatedly assaulted inmates lacked a sense of human rights, according to a report by a third-party expert panel.
South China Morning Post - Jun 24
Japan's parliament on June 19, 2023, received a long-awaited report showing that around 25,000 people were sterilised under the country's now-defunct eugenics law.
Kyodo - Jun 24
Former Japanese lawmaker and YouTuber GaaSyy was indicted Friday over online threats he allegedly made against individuals, including a celebrity, prosecutors said.
CNA - Jun 23
Leaders from more than 60 countries are attending the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London. Japan's foreign ministry said its meeting could be held at the end of this year. It aims to renew Tokyo's commitment to rebuilding Ukraine, which is still at war with Russia.
Japan Times - Jun 21
As errors and privacy breaches involving the linkage of My Number and health insurance cards continue to surface, public opposition is growing over the government’s decision to halt the use of current health insurance cards in the fall of 2024.
AP - Jun 19
Japanese Emperor Naruhito met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday during his first official foreign trip since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019.
Japan Times - Jun 19
The LGBTQ community at U.S. military bases located throughout Japan has been rocked by the ban on drag shows at military bases implemented by the U.S. government at the start of Pride month, on June 1, with the decision coming as a disappointment to those who were gearing up for celebrations this month.
East Asia Forum - Jun 19
Last week Japan adopted its first ever space security blueprint aimed at better using space for defensive purposes. This builds on the three new security documents released by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration in December 2022, in which it committed to doubling defence spending to 2 per cent of GDP by 2027 and investing in Tomahawk missiles to develop missile counter-strike capabilities.
NHK - Jun 19
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has visited a facility for Indonesia's first subway system, which was built with support from Japan.
WION - Jun 19
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke separately to his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, emphasising the importance of "sustained ... trilateral cooperation" ahead of his visit to China, the State Department said on Saturday.