TOKYO, May 19 (News On Japan) - Foreign Minister Kamikawa has retracted her comment made on May 18 during an election campaign speech, where she stated, 'What is a woman without giving birth?' Kamikawa acknowledged that her words could be taken in a way that differs from her true intention.

'I sincerely accept the possibility that my words could be misunderstood and have decided to retract the statement,' Kamikawa said.

She explained that her comment was meant to emphasize the power of women, referring to her first election when she said, 'Women's power helped me become a member of the House of Representatives.' She intended to encourage women to once again demonstrate their strength.

On May 18, Kamikawa was supporting the Shizuoka gubernatorial election and delivered a speech at a gathering of female supporters, urging them to support the candidate.

'(The candidate) has finally decided to run. It is a significant responsibility to take on. If we, as women, do not support someone who has taken such a step, what does it mean to be a woman?' Kamikawa said.

She emphasized the importance of thinking about the future of Shizuoka Prefecture, saying, 'Considering the future of Shizuoka Prefecture, we must not loosen our support,' and called for support to ensure the candidate's victory in the gubernatorial election.

