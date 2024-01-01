News On Japan
Politics

Foreign Minister Kamikawa Withdraws Controversial Comment on Women

TOKYO, May 19 (News On Japan) - Foreign Minister Kamikawa has retracted her comment made on May 18 during an election campaign speech, where she stated, 'What is a woman without giving birth?' Kamikawa acknowledged that her words could be taken in a way that differs from her true intention.

'I sincerely accept the possibility that my words could be misunderstood and have decided to retract the statement,' Kamikawa said.

She explained that her comment was meant to emphasize the power of women, referring to her first election when she said, 'Women's power helped me become a member of the House of Representatives.' She intended to encourage women to once again demonstrate their strength.

On May 18, Kamikawa was supporting the Shizuoka gubernatorial election and delivered a speech at a gathering of female supporters, urging them to support the candidate.

'(The candidate) has finally decided to run. It is a significant responsibility to take on. If we, as women, do not support someone who has taken such a step, what does it mean to be a woman?' Kamikawa said.

She emphasized the importance of thinking about the future of Shizuoka Prefecture, saying, 'Considering the future of Shizuoka Prefecture, we must not loosen our support,' and called for support to ensure the candidate's victory in the gubernatorial election.

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Sanja Festival Reaches Peak

Temperatures soared above 30C in northern Japan and northern Kyushu on Sunday, marking a true summer day, while weather conditions in western and eastern Japan worsened. In Tokyo, the early summer spectacle, the Asakusa Sanja Festival, reached its climax.

City of Los Angeles names May 17 Shohei Ohtani Day

or as long as Shohei Ohtani plays for the Dodgers -- which will be at least for the next decade -- May 17 will be known as “Shohei Ohtani Day” in Los Angeles County. (MLB)

Two Die After Consuming Toxic Plant

Two residents of Sapporo who died earlier this month likely succumbed to food poisoning caused by mistakenly consuming toxic autumn crocus, according to the Sapporo City Health Department. The department confirmed on May 17 that the deaths were indeed due to poisoning from this plant.

Japan Approves Joint Custody After Divorce

A revised Civil Code introducing 'joint custody' for children after divorce has been passed by the Diet. This marks the first time in 77 years that Japan has reviewed the approach to post-divorce custody.

'Challenge to Democracy': Tokyo Police Arrest Three Tsubasa Party Leaders

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three leaders of the political group 'Tsubasa Party' on suspicion of violating the Public Offices Election Act by disrupting the speeches of other candidates during a House of Representatives by-election in Tokyo's 15th district. Investigators view this as a "challenge to democracy" and plan to pursue a thorough investigation.

MORE Politics NEWS

Pension Revisions Spark Debate Over Spousal Benefits

Japan’s pension system is under review, and a key focus is on the "spousal pension" benefits. For homemakers, this is a pressing concern.

Ethics Committee to Review 44 Lawmakers from Abe and Nikai Factions

The House of Representatives' Political Ethics Review Committee has decided to investigate 44 lawmakers from the Abe and Nikai factions of the Liberal Democratic Party following a scandal involving undisclosed political funds. This decision comes in response to a request from opposition parties.

Japan Launches New Project to Address Gender Pay Gap

In Japan, where women's salaries remain at about three-quarters of men's, the government initiated a new project team on April 24 focused on rectifying gender pay disparities.

Drone Captures Japanese Escort Ship and Possible U.S. Carrier

A new video captured by drone featuring the Maritime Self-Defense Force's escort ship "Izumo" has surfaced, with additional footage purportedly showing the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier "Ronald Reagan" from above.

Environment Minister Apologizes for Muting Minamata Disease Victims

Environment Minister Shintaro Ito has issued an apology for an incident involving the adjustment of microphone levels during a meeting with Minamata disease patients and victims' groups in Kumamoto Prefecture.