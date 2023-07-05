Rakuten Securities Holdings applies for TSE listing

The group announced that Rakuten Securities Holdings applied for the listing on Tuesday. It says the move will allow the subsidiary to "consider various growth and financial strategies" with greater autonomy.

Rakuten has struggled to raise cash following aggressive investments in its mobile phone business. The firm spent 1 trillion yen, or nearly 7 billion dollars, to set up base stations for its cellular network.

But the service has been unable to take market share away from Japan's three major carriers and is not turning a profit. ...continue reading