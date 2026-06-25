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Japanese Household Assets Hit Record 2,386 Trillion Yen

Jun 25, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Japanese households held 2,386 trillion yen in financial assets at the end of March, up 7.1% from a year earlier, as rising share prices, wider use of the new NISA investment program and the weaker yen lifted the value of assets held by individuals.

According to the Bank of Japan's flow of funds statistics for the January-March quarter of 2026, released on June 25, the balance of financial assets held by individuals increased from the previous year to 2,386 trillion yen.

The growth reflected an increase in assets such as investment trusts, supported by the use of the new NISA program and higher stock prices. The depreciation of the yen also contributed by raising the value of foreign currency-denominated assets.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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