Ditch baggage, rent clothes: What is the new trend sparked by Japan Airlines?
Instead, passengers can rent clothes during their stay in the country, promoting sustainable tourism and providing convenience, reported the Financial Times.
This trial project, in collaboration with Sumitomo Corp, aims to reduce aircraft weight, fuel consumption, and ultimately carbon dioxide emissions. The experiment will run from July 5th, 2023, until August 2024.
The concept, known as "Any Wear, Anywhere," allows passengers to select outfits of their choice and size through a dedicated website before boarding their Japan Airlines flight.
JALと住友商事、インバウンド向け実証実験--衣料シェア「Any Wear, Anywhere」 https://t.co/sRNn7Cil06— CNET Japan (@cnet_japan) July 6, 2023
Travellers are only required to pack their undergarments and a toothbrush, leaving the bulky suitcases behind. Through the website, they can choose up to eight outfits, tailored to seasonal needs, for a duration of two weeks. ...continue reading
If you despise the burden of baggage and prefer to travel light, Japan Airlines has a groundbreaking solution for you. The airline now offers the option to fly to Japan without cumbersome suitcases, thanks to a new initiative that encourages travellers to leave their luggage behind.
David Celdran visits Tokyo to experience time in ways that the Japanese of the Edo period practiced it.
A river in western Japan suddenly turned bright lime green Wednesday morning, concerning locals and prompting a quick investigation.
A new coaster at Fuji-Q Highland in Yamanashi Prefecture has been unveiled to the press for the first time.
Japanese weather officials are warning that southwestern Japan's Kyushu region could be hit by mudslides and torrential downpours.
Japan's tallest skyscraper, towering at a height of 330 meters, was completed at the heart of Tokyo, Mori Building Co. said Monday, beating the previous title holder by 30 meters.
Mt Fuji's climbing season started on Saturday as one of its four main hiking trails reopened and a ceremony was held to pray for the safety of climbers at a shrine on Japan's tallest and most iconic mountain.
A dolphin bit a swimmer on Monday off the Sea of Japan coast of Fukui Prefecture.
Today, we are riding on overnight bus, Reborn, which has capsule-like seats from Osaka to Tokyo for 10 hours. Is it the next-generation overnight bus?
The ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto is offering premium seats priced at 400,000 yen each, or about 2,800 dollars, for the climax of the annual Gion Festival.
Weather officials say rainy season in the Japanese southwestern region of Okinawa appears to have ended on Sunday.
Japan is famous for its tiny apartments. But what happens when you take one on the road?
East Japan Railway Co. said Saturday it was temporarily hit by a system failure, with its Mobile Suica app users left unable to charge electric money to their smartphones, while passengers also could not make credit card payments at stations.
In the remote Japanese island of Hokkaido, salmon is abundant, attracting both brown bears and fishermen alike.
Today, we are taking Azusa Limited Express from Matsumoto(Nagano) to Shinjuku(Tokyo) in 2 hours and 40 mins. Just relax and enjoy the unique train travel.