Japan not opposed to U.S. plan to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine
Kyodo -- Jul 11
Japan did not voice opposition Monday to a U.S. plan to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for its counteroffensive against Russia, with some NATO members concerned over the supply of the weapons ahead of their summit later this week.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno refrained from making a direct assessment on the U.S. plan, but the top government spokesman said Tokyo has confirmed Washington's commitment to mitigating the impact of the weapons on civilians in Ukraine.
Matsuno said Japan has been aware that the United States will offer cluster munitions designed to minimize the risk of unexploded ordnance and Ukraine will use them exclusively within its territory while trying to reduce harm to those not in the military. ...continue reading
Japan not opposed to U.S. plan to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine
Kyodo - Jul 11
Japan did not voice opposition Monday to a U.S. plan to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for its counteroffensive against Russia, with some NATO members concerned over the supply of the weapons ahead of their summit later this week.
Kyodo - Jul 11
Japan did not voice opposition Monday to a U.S. plan to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for its counteroffensive against Russia, with some NATO members concerned over the supply of the weapons ahead of their summit later this week.
Macron opposes NATO intention to set up liaison office in Japan
NHK - Jul 10
French President Emmanuel Macron has informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of his opposition to plans to set up a liaison office in Japan.
NHK - Jul 10
French President Emmanuel Macron has informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of his opposition to plans to set up a liaison office in Japan.
Widow of assassinated Japan PM Abe Shinzo plans Taiwan visit
Taiwan News - Jul 09
On the first anniversary of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo Saturday (July 8), Japan’s envoy announced the politician’s widow was making plans to visit Taiwan this month.
Taiwan News - Jul 09
On the first anniversary of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo Saturday (July 8), Japan’s envoy announced the politician’s widow was making plans to visit Taiwan this month.
Memorial service marks a year since killing of Abe Shinzo
NHK - Jul 08
A memorial service for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo was held on Saturday to mark one year since he was fatally shot while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.
NHK - Jul 08
A memorial service for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo was held on Saturday to mark one year since he was fatally shot while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.
Japan digital agency to be investigated over My Number problems
Japan Today - Jul 08
Japan's Digital Agency will be investigated over the My Number national identification system after a number of IDs were erroneously registered with the information of other people, the government said Friday.
Japan Today - Jul 08
Japan's Digital Agency will be investigated over the My Number national identification system after a number of IDs were erroneously registered with the information of other people, the government said Friday.
Japan regulators approve treated water release system at Fukushima Daiichi plant
NHK - Jul 08
Japan's nuclear regulators have approved a new system to release treated and diluted water into the ocean from the troubled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. This means all logistical preparations have been completed.
NHK - Jul 08
Japan's nuclear regulators have approved a new system to release treated and diluted water into the ocean from the troubled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. This means all logistical preparations have been completed.
Japan calls out China for ‘dangerous behavior’ in South China Sea
ANC - Jul 07
Japan’s criticism of what it called China’s dangerous behavior in the South China Sea.
ANC - Jul 07
Japan’s criticism of what it called China’s dangerous behavior in the South China Sea.
NATO and Japan to cooperate in 16 areas, align defense equipment
Nikkei - Jul 07
NATO and Japan have concluded negotiations over a new cooperation document and are preparing to announce the pillars at the Vilnius Summit next week, Nikkei Asia has learned.
Nikkei - Jul 07
NATO and Japan have concluded negotiations over a new cooperation document and are preparing to announce the pillars at the Vilnius Summit next week, Nikkei Asia has learned.
UN watchdog approves plan for Fukushima water release
BBC - Jul 04
A UN watchdog has said that Japan's plan to release waste water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea complies with international standards.
BBC - Jul 04
A UN watchdog has said that Japan's plan to release waste water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea complies with international standards.
Fukushima water release should avoid swimming season: Komeito head
Kyodo - Jul 03
The head of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Sunday the government should not start the release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant during the swimming season amid concerns over the safety of the plan.
Kyodo - Jul 03
The head of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Sunday the government should not start the release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant during the swimming season amid concerns over the safety of the plan.
Japan sends a male representative to the summit on women’s empowerment
indiatimes.com - Jun 29
The sight of men occupying spaces that should be for women is unfortunately not uncommon, and a recent incident has captured global attention, shedding light on the true state of gender equality in society.
indiatimes.com - Jun 29
The sight of men occupying spaces that should be for women is unfortunately not uncommon, and a recent incident has captured global attention, shedding light on the true state of gender equality in society.
Japan to reinstate South Korea as preferred trade nation
usnews.com - Jun 27
Japan announced a decision Tuesday to reinstate South Korea as a preferred nation with fast-track trade status starting July 21, virtually ending a four-year economic row that was further strained during their bitter historic disputes.
usnews.com - Jun 27
Japan announced a decision Tuesday to reinstate South Korea as a preferred nation with fast-track trade status starting July 21, virtually ending a four-year economic row that was further strained during their bitter historic disputes.
Leaders of S. Korea, U.S., Japan seeking to meet in Washington at the end of August
Arirang News - Jun 27
The leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are seeking to hold a trilateral summit in Washington this summer.
Arirang News - Jun 27
The leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are seeking to hold a trilateral summit in Washington this summer.
Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink for potential adoption
interestingengineering.com - Jun 26
Reuters reported on Sunday that Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service according to the Yomiuri newspaper that cited unnamed government sources.
interestingengineering.com - Jun 26
Reuters reported on Sunday that Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service according to the Yomiuri newspaper that cited unnamed government sources.
Report: Japan Jail Officers Lacked Sense of Human Rights
The Japan News - Jun 24
Nagoya Prison correctional officers who repeatedly assaulted inmates lacked a sense of human rights, according to a report by a third-party expert panel.
The Japan News - Jun 24
Nagoya Prison correctional officers who repeatedly assaulted inmates lacked a sense of human rights, according to a report by a third-party expert panel.
Japanese children forcibly sterilized under government program to prevent 'inferior descendants'
South China Morning Post - Jun 24
Japan's parliament on June 19, 2023, received a long-awaited report showing that around 25,000 people were sterilised under the country's now-defunct eugenics law.
South China Morning Post - Jun 24
Japan's parliament on June 19, 2023, received a long-awaited report showing that around 25,000 people were sterilised under the country's now-defunct eugenics law.
Politics Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7