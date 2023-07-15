Brazilian police arrest man for suspected murder of his wife, daughter in Japan
堺市母子殺害でブラジル国籍の夫逮捕 現地警察がサンパウロで
Brazilian police have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering his wife and daughter in Japan before fleeing to his home country.
The police announced on Friday that they had apprehended Barbosa Anderson Robson in the city of Sao Paulo. The manhunt was carried out in cooperation with Japanese police.
The 34-year-old man allegedly stabbed to death his wife Aramaki Manami, then 29 years old, and their daughter Lily, then aged three, at their home in Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture, in August last year.
Japanese police put him on an international wanted list through the International Criminal Police Organization after he fled to Brazil immediately after the incident.
The Brazilian police said they would transfer the suspect within Friday to the federal police headquarters of Parana, his home state.
Jul 16 (テレ東BIZ) - 堺市の集合住宅で去年8月、妻と3歳の長女を殺害したとして警察が国際手配していたブラジル国籍の夫が、サンパウロで逮捕されました。 ...continue reading
Man dies from being hit by float at Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival
A man died Saturday after he was hit by a 1-ton float during a major summer festival in southwestern Japan, police said.
Quake-damaged Minami-aso Railway fully reopens for first time in 7 years
The Minami-aso Railway in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, has resumed full operations after a seven-year partial suspension following a series of powerful earthquakes.
Northeastern Japan pounded by heavy rain
People in northeastern Japan are dealing with a record amount of rainfall. Weather officials are urging them to stay on the alert for flooding and landslides.
Man gets 10 years for fatally scalding 3-year-old boy with hot water
A court on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 10 years in prison for scalding his girlfriend's 3-year-old son to death with hot shower water at their apartment in Osaka Prefecture in August 2021.
Is Oppenheimer banned in Japan?
There is speculation that Oppenhimer will not be released in Japan.
Is Japan poised for an economic revival?
This question is being asked amid newfound optimism by foreign investors in Japan’s stock market. It has been the one of top-performing markets globally this year, with the Nikkei 225 index rising by 23 percent to a 33-year high.
Nissan recalls 699,000 vehicles in Japan
Automaker Nissan announced today the recall of 699,000 vehicles in Japan to address a range of defects that also affect more than 700,000 units overseas.
Unexpected criminal emerges in mystery of severed wild boar heads found in Kobe school
Two wild boar heads that were found on the grounds of a junior high school in Kobe city on Wednesday are now believed to have been dug up and taken there by a scavenging animal after hunters had buried them in the nearby mountains days earlier.
Japan animator Miyazaki's first film in a decade released
Oscar-winning animator Hayao Miyazaki's highly-anticipated film -- his first feature in a decade and probably his last -- was released in Japan on Friday (July 14).
Epsilon rocket engine explodes during test
An explosion apparently occurred during an engine combustion test on Epsilon S, the latest version of Japan's solid-fuel rocket, which is designed to lower the threshold to space.
‘It’s already hitting us’: Japanese eateries face fallout from looming Hong Kong seafood ban
Japanese food businesses in Hong Kong said the impending ban on seafood imports from Japan will deal a huge blow to their earnings that may be worse than during the Covid pandemic.
Man who went on train knife rampage in 2021 gets 19 years in prison
A man who went on a stabbing rampage on a train in 2021 was sentenced to 19 years in prison by the Tokyo District Court on Friday.
Who do we appreciate? Japan’s macho cheerleaders fight to save dying art form
Japan’s macho cheerleaders are part of university cheer squads known as oendan. But the male-dominated tradition has been on the decline for decades. As a result, dozens of universities joined forces in 2022, to push for oendan to be recognised as an "intangible cultural property".
How Japan’s regulatory moves in Web3 can be an example for nations globally
Few of us will associate Japan with a vibrant crypto scent - but Japan is one of the many countries that took a proactive approach towards fostering Web3 after realizing its potential worldwide.
Heavy rain pounds Sea of Japan coast; local politician dies
Torrential rain hit regions facing the Sea of Japan from late Wednesday, causing mudslides and leaving a city assembly member dead in Toyama Prefecture.
