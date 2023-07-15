Brazilian police arrest man for suspected murder of his wife, daughter in Japan

Brazilian police have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering his wife and daughter in Japan before fleeing to his home country.

The police announced on Friday that they had apprehended Barbosa Anderson Robson in the city of Sao Paulo. The manhunt was carried out in cooperation with Japanese police.

The 34-year-old man allegedly stabbed to death his wife Aramaki Manami, then 29 years old, and their daughter Lily, then aged three, at their home in Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture, in August last year.

Japanese police put him on an international wanted list through the International Criminal Police Organization after he fled to Brazil immediately after the incident.

The Brazilian police said they would transfer the suspect within Friday to the federal police headquarters of Parana, his home state.