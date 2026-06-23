News On Japan
Society

Japanese Among 17 Detained in Laos Over Special Fraud Operation

Jun 23, 2026 | News On Japan

LAOS - Nine Japanese nationals were among 17 people detained in Laos on suspicion of involvement in a special fraud operation, while Japanese authorities have sought cooperation from Cambodian police over dozens of Japanese citizens believed to have gone missing after traveling to Cambodia.

Footage from inside a building in northern Laos, believed to have been used as a base for special fraud, showed people sitting along a corridor. The footage was taken when local police searched the site on June 17, seizing mobile phones and other items.

Among the items found was what appeared to be a police notebook bearing the words "Metropolitan Police Department."

Local police detained 17 people, including nine Japanese men and women, on suspicion of illegally entering Laos and engaging in unlawful activities.

In recent years, Japanese nationals have repeatedly been detained in Southeast Asia in connection with special fraud cases. Cambodia, which has become one of the main centers for such operations, is facing a growing problem involving scam bases where callers recruited from various countries are kept under confinement-like conditions and forced to take part in fraud, raising serious human trafficking concerns.

A senior official from Japan’s National Police Agency arrived at a Cambodian government building on June 23 for talks with senior Cambodian police officials, including a deputy chief of the national police.

Takeshi Ohama, director-general of the Organized Crime Department at the National Police Agency, said, "As far as we know, there are dozens of missing people, and they may be in Cambodia."

The National Police Agency said it had asked local police for cooperation after Japanese nationals who had traveled to Cambodia were reported missing.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Typhoons No. 7 and No. 8 Move North Toward Japan

Typhoon No. 7, Mekkhala, was moving north east of the Philippines with very strong intensity as of 9 p.m. on June 23, while Typhoon No. 8, Higos, was moving west near the Mariana Islands, with forecasters warning that the two storms could bring heavy rain to western and eastern Japan even before they approach the country. Typhoon No. 7 was located east of the Philippines at 9 p.m. on June 23 and was moving slowly north.

Inside The Shadow Market For Japan’s Temples And Shrines

The sale of religious corporations that operate temples and shrines across Japan is drawing growing scrutiny from authorities, who fear the transactions could be used for tax evasion and money laundering, as brokers openly advertise properties and corporate status for tens or even hundreds of millions of yen.

Japanese Among 17 Detained in Laos Over Special Fraud Operation

Nine Japanese nationals were among 17 people detained in Laos on suspicion of involvement in a special fraud operation, while Japanese authorities have sought cooperation from Cambodian police over dozens of Japanese citizens believed to have gone missing after traveling to Cambodia.

Japan Moves to Ease Thinner Shortage as Naphtha Shock Hits Builders

Japan will begin a new system on June 23 to sell paint and thinner directly from manufacturers to construction firms and other businesses, aiming to ease supply bottlenecks and curb price increases as worsening conditions in the Middle East make such materials harder to obtain.

Three Bear Cubs Seen Climbing Tree Putting Town on Alert

Three bear cubs were spotted climbing a tree in Hirogawa, Wakayama Prefecture, on the morning of June 22, prompting the town to put up warning signs and call on residents to stay alert, although no injuries or damage have been reported.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Dutch Tourist Arrested Over Drift Driving in Museum Parking Lot

A 32-year-old Dutch tourist has been arrested on suspicion of leaving tire marks on the asphalt after performing drift driving in the parking lot of the Oya History Museum, a tourist facility in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture.

Handprint Carved Into Legendary Demon Rock

A giant stone at Mitsuishi Shrine in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, said to be linked to the origin of the prefecture’s name through a legend about a demon’s handprint, has been carved by an unknown person in what appears to be the shape of a palm.

Ringleader Admits Charges in Killing of Restaurant Owner and Wife

The first trial of two men accused of killing restaurant owner Ryutaro Takarajima and his wife, Sachiko, began at the Tokyo District Court on June 22, with the 30-year-old defendant described as a directing figure admitting the charges, while the other defendant acknowledged involvement but argued that he was only an accessory.

Emperor And Empress Join Photo Shoot With Belgian Royal Family

Japan's Emperor and Empress appeared before the press with the Belgian royal family during their official visit to Belgium, joining King Philippe, Queen Mathilde and their children for a commemorative photograph at the royal residence of Ciergnon Castle.

Body of Man Found in Freezer at Kobe Apartment

A damaged and badly decomposed body of an adult man was found inside a large freezer near the entrance of a locked apartment in Kobe on June 20, prompting police to investigate the case as a possible crime.

Japan's Imperial Couple Rekindle Ties With Dutch Royal Family

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, on a state visit to the Netherlands, reunited with Princess Catharina-Amalia, the Dutch princess who was photographed holding hands with Princess Aiko 20 years ago, in a visit that highlighted the long friendship between the Japanese imperial family and the Dutch royal house.

Tokyo Elementary School Fire Injures 11 Pupils And Teachers

Eleven pupils and teachers were injured after a fire broke out at Takinogawa Daisan Elementary School in Tokyo's Kita Ward at around 11 a.m. on June 19, forcing more than 300 children to evacuate and briefly trapping several pupils on a narrow ledge outside a fourth-floor classroom.

Cargo Ship Runs Aground Off Toshima

A cargo ship carrying vehicles from Osaka to Tokyo ran aground off Toshima in the Izu Islands before dawn on June 19, creating an unusual scene in which a large freighter appeared to have docked at a part of the island with no port.