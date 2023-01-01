Dolphins ram into swimmers at popular beach in Japan

A spate of dolphin attacks on swimmers at a popular tourist beach in Japan in a single day has prompted serious warnings by the country’s officials.

The aquatic mammals have a reputation for being “friendly” creatures, but experts have pointed out that wild dolphins can exhibit aggression and stress due to human interactions.

Four swimmers were left injured in separate dolphin attacks in a single day at the beach in central Japan, officials said.

On Sunday, a dolphin attacked a man in the shallow waters at the Suishohama beach in Fukui prefecture, breaking his ribs, reports said.

Around 4.10am local time, an eyewitness notified the police about the dolphin attack that occurred at the tourist spot in the town of Mihama.

The man in his 60s from Gifu prefecture reportedly suffered three or four broken ribs and bites to his hands.