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Japanese Knives Make The Cut With Foreigners

Jul 16, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Japanese kitchen knives are selling rapidly among foreign tourists, who are drawn not only to their exceptional sharpness but also to Japan's highly specialized knife-making culture.

Sales of kitchen knives in Japan increased by about 2 billion yen over the five years from September 2020 through August 2025, driven by inbound tourism, according to a Tokyo Shoko Research survey of 38 kitchen knife manufacturers.

Specialty retailers have opened in major tourist destinations, including Musashi Japan near Omotesando Station and in Shibuya Center-gai, as well as Tower Knives Tokyo at Tokyo Skytree.

One of the main differences between traditional Japanese and Western knives is the design of the blade. Japanese knives are often single-beveled, with the cutting edge sharpened on one side, producing a particularly fine and sharp edge. Western knives are generally double-beveled, with both sides sharpened to create a durable blade suited to pressing through foods such as meat. There are exceptions to both designs.

The superior cutting performance of Japanese knives is considered a major reason for their popularity among overseas visitors.

Japanese knives also come in an extensive range of specialized forms, including blades for sashimi, octopus slicing, blowfish slicing, fish filleting, vegetables, bone cutting, sushi rolls, eel preparation, shellfish and peeling.

The takohiki, despite its name suggesting that it is designed exclusively for octopus, is a Kanto-style sashimi knife. The sushi-kiri is used to cut rolled sushi and is distinguished by its slightly rounded, curved blade.

Even knives intended for preparing eel differ by region. The Edo-saki is a Kanto-style eel knife shaped for opening the fish from the back, while the Osaka-style unagi-saki is designed for opening it from the belly. The shape of each blade reflects its specific purpose and the regional cooking techniques in which it developed.

Interviews with people in Tokyo showed that many Japanese households use far fewer knives than the wide range available in specialty stores.

Two people in their 30s said they owned two and three knives, respectively. One said the couple continued to use knives her husband had purchased while living alone before they married. The other had an everyday knife, a smaller blade for fruit and other small items, and a bread knife.

Another person in their 30s said they owned two knives, one for general cutting and another for bread. Asked whether they had been particular about their choice, the person said they simply wanted something capable of cutting and had bought the bread knife for 110 yen.

The responses showed that some people select knives for different purposes, while others use the same knife for many years or rely on inexpensive products.

Proper handling is important for preserving a knife's sharpness. According to Toshiyuki Jikko, head of knife maker Jikko Cutlery, blades are vulnerable to sideways pressure.

Using the side of a blade to gather chopped ingredients or attempting to cut frozen meat can place lateral force on the edge and cause damage. Avoiding such pressure can help a knife remain sharp for longer.

A survey by Felissimo's Monokoto Zukuri Lab found that 45% of respondents sharpened their knives with a handheld sharpener, while 25% used a whetstone. Another 19% did not maintain their knives, and 9% hired a professional.

Handheld sharpeners are convenient, but excessive use can damage the shape of the blade, Jikko said. Simple sharpeners create microscopic serrations along the edge, temporarily improving cutting performance, but repeated use can eventually distort the blade.

One alternative is Pochisupa, a mail-in sharpening service operated by Fukube Kaji in Ishikawa Prefecture. Customers receive a shipping box at home, place a knife inside and mail it through a post box. A craftsman sharpens the blade by hand and returns it within one week.

Prices start at 3,000 yen per knife. The service's name combines pochi, referring to clicking to place an order, with supa, an expression suggesting a clean, sharp cut.

Because Japanese knives are products of skilled craftsmanship, maintaining them properly is essential to preserving their performance.

Source: TBS

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