Central Tokyo condo price soars to record high in first half of 2023
TOKYO, Jul 21 (Kyodo) - The average unit price of a new condominium in Tokyo's 23 central wards in the first six months of 2023 soared to a record high 129.6 million yen ($930,000) due largely to high material prices and construction costs, a research institute said Thursday.
The price rose 60.2 percent compared to the January-June period a year earlier, exceeding the previous record set in 1991 of 97.38 million yen and surpassing 100 million yen for the first time on the first-half basis, according to the Real Estate Economic Institute.
The result was also affected by some high-value property sales, including units directly linked to a train station in Minato Ward, it said. ...continue reading
Japan inflation accelerates slightly as food prices soar
Consumers in Japan have been watching prices at supermarkets creep up, which has quickened the pace of increase in the overall consumer price index.
Nissan to adopt Tesla's EV charging standard from 2025
Nissan Motor will adopt Tesla's charging standards for its electric vehicles sold in North America from 2025, the company said Wednesday, becoming the first Japanese automaker to embrace the quick-charging technology.
Japanese firm bans late night work, baby boom follows
A Japanese firm banned its employees from working late at night. This led to a boost in the fertility rate among the staffers. Should other Japanese businesses take a lesson?
The Great Japanese Motorcycle War
Today we're looking at the story of the Japanese motorcycle industry, and how Japan went from having hundreds of companies manufacturing motorcycles, to just 4: Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha and Kawasaki.
Fugitive ex-auto tycoon Ghosn sues Nissan for irreparable damage
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan while awaiting trial, said Tuesday he has filed a criminal lawsuit in Lebanon against the Japanese company, vowing to make it pay for "the damage that cannot be repaired."
Sales of Japanese carmakers Toyota, Nissan and Honda sink in China as they fall behind in EV race
Japan’s top carmakers suffered a huge setback in China in the first half, with sales plunging nearly 20 per cent, their biggest drop in the world’s largest car market since 2012, where the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) is accelerating.
McDonald's Japan makes big expansion to employee shifts: report
McDonald's Japan has greatly expanded the number employee shift types it has under the variable working hours system while facing a lawsuit on the matter, according to reports.
Can Japan’s Equity Markets Maintain Their Momentum?
Japan’s equity markets have recorded their best first-half performance since 2013, with the major local indexes recapturing levels not seen since 1990. Can they maintain the momentum?
Japan’s drugstores poised for growth, says investor Orbis
The prospect of more consolidation among Japan’s fragmented pharmacy industry is likely to boost the longer-term value of the country’s big players, Orbis Investment Management’s Japan chief says.
Value in Japan? Where investors can still find mispriced opportunities
Since Warren Buffett got involved, the world has gone crazy for Japan. The Nikkei is up 23.4% for the year to date (to 10 July 2023).
Is Japan poised for an economic revival?
This question is being asked amid newfound optimism by foreign investors in Japan’s stock market. It has been the one of top-performing markets globally this year, with the Nikkei 225 index rising by 23 percent to a 33-year high.
Nissan recalls 699,000 vehicles in Japan
Automaker Nissan announced today the recall of 699,000 vehicles in Japan to address a range of defects that also affect more than 700,000 units overseas.
Could Japanese interest rates trigger a global financial crisis?
Higher Japanese interest rates could threaten global financial stability if they prompt the Japanese to repatriate enough of the US $3.8 trillion they hold in foreign investments.
Japan braces for wave of food price hikes
A new survey released on Wednesday revealed that over 30,000 food and beverage items were subject to price increases in Japan this year as businesses continue to pass on their higher raw material costs to consumers.
Japanese firms that chose stock splits are outperforming the market
Japanese companies that conducted stock splits recently have seen their shares outperform the market, showing one reason why investors can’t get enough of those equities.
