3 men arrested for abandoning body at golf course
ゴルフ場跡地でスーツケースから男性のバラバラ遺体 男3人を逮捕 栃木・日光市
TOKYO, Jul 22 (News On Japan) - Police have arrested three men, including a 55-year-old man, on suspicion of discarding a body in a suitcase at an abandoned golf course in Nikko City, Tochigi Prefecture.
In January last year, the head and torso of an unidentified man were found in a suitcase and a sports bag that had been placed on the site of a former golf course in Nikko.
The body is believed to have been dead for several months and has not yet been identified.
A saw and a knife were also found near the scene.
Police are investigating whether the three unemployed men know how the man died, TV Asahi reports.
Jul 22 (ANNnewsCH) - 栃木県日光市のゴルフ場跡地で男性の遺体が入ったスーツケースが見つかった事件で、警察が55歳の男ら3人を死体遺棄などの疑いで逮捕したことが分かりました。 ...continue reading
Deer runs amok in downtown Sapporo
News On Japan - Jul 22
A wild deer has caused a commotion in downtown Sapporo where the animal evaded the capture of authorities and escaped into a residential area.
3 men arrested for abandoning body at golf course
Rainy season over in Tokyo area and northeastern Tohoku region
NHK - Jul 22
Japanese weather officials said on Saturday that the rainy season appears to be over in Tokyo and surrounding areas as well as the northeastern Tohoku region.
Dogs in Japanese offices aim to keep owners happy
Bloomberg - Jul 22
Fujitsu is trialling its new dog office until the end of the year at its building in Kawasaki, about a half an hour by train from central Tokyo, as a way to improve employee well-being and productivity.
3 schoolgirls drown in Japan river on 1st day of summer vacation
Kyodo - Jul 22
Three schoolgirls drowned in a river in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Friday while swimming on the first day of their summer vacation, local authorities said.
NTT completes successful demo towards 6G
rcrwireless.com - Jul 22
NTT and researchers with the Tokyo Institute of Technology announced the successful demonstration of a phased-array transmitter module to enable instantaneous ultra-high capacity data transmission to mobile receivers.
Gambling Regulations in Japan vs the West
newsonjapan.com - Jul 22
Japan is home to an incredible clash of cultures with modern technology living side by side with traditional values.
境界の拡大：ゲーム界における「VRストリーミング」の可能性と落とし穴
newsonjapan.com - Jul 21
技術革新が速い展開の中、ゲームはますます没入感のある魅力的な業界として浮上してきました。
Japan inflation accelerates slightly as food prices soar
NHK - Jul 21
Consumers in Japan have been watching prices at supermarkets creep up, which has quickened the pace of increase in the overall consumer price index.
Rainy season ends in 3 regions west of Tokyo, Japan's weather officials say
NHK - Jul 21
Japanese weather officials say the rainy season appears to have ended in three regions west of Tokyo.
Chinese girls fighting Japanese policemen
mashew.com - Jul 21
In the early morning of July 17 in Shinjuku, Tokyo, an incident occurred in which a Chinese woman punched and kicked a Japanese police officer.
Bitcoin gains popularity in Japan as Yen’s volatility escalates
cryptopolitan.com - Jul 21
Bitcoin has found a new home in Japan. Since the Federal Reserve (Fed) began its aggressive interest rate hike campaign in March 2022, the Japanese yen has significantly depreciated.
Japan's sole custody laws have been criticised for incentivising child abduction, but the system may be about to change
MSN - Jul 21
Japan is an outlier among wealthy nations in not recognising joint custody, where both parents can spend time with their children after a break-up.
Japan becomes 2nd Quad partner to sign semiconductor pact with India
The Economic Times - Jul 21
India and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and manufacturing, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
Central Tokyo condo price soars to record high in first half of 2023
Kyodo - Jul 21
The average unit price of a new condominium in Tokyo's 23 central wards in the first six months of 2023 soared to a record high 129.6 million yen ($930,000) due largely to high material prices and construction costs, a research institute said Thursday.
Longest living Japanese people avoid 6 foods that over 300 million Americans eat daily
MSN - Jul 21
Have you ever wondered why Japanese people have some of the longest life expectancies in the world? The secret lies not only in their culture and lifestyle but also in their dietary choices.
