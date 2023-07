3 men arrested for abandoning body at golf course

, Jul 22 ( News On Japan ) - Police have arrested three men, including a 55-year-old man, on suspicion of discarding a body in a suitcase at an abandoned golf course in Nikko City, Tochigi Prefecture.

In January last year, the head and torso of an unidentified man were found in a suitcase and a sports bag that had been placed on the site of a former golf course in Nikko.

The body is believed to have been dead for several months and has not yet been identified.

A saw and a knife were also found near the scene.

Police are investigating whether the three unemployed men know how the man died, TV Asahi reports.