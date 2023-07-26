Boxer Inoue Naoya is 2nd Japanese to win world titles in 4 weight divisions
NHK -- Jul 26
Japanese boxer Inoue Naoya became a world champion in his fourth weight class when he stopped Stephen Fulton of the United States at their WBC and WBO world super bantamweight title match in Tokyo on Tuesday.
The win made Inoue the second Japanese fighter with world championships in four weight classes, after Ioka Kazuto achieved the feat in June 2019.
Inoue outclassed defending champion Fulton with an eighth-round technical knockout. Tuesday's bout was Inoue's super bantam debut.
The 30-year-old has now won world titles at light flyweight, super flyweight, bantamweight and super bantamweight.
In December, Inoue became the world's first boxer to unify all four major titles in the bantamweight division. He then switched to super bantamweight, a higher category.
The WBC and WBO are two of the four major organizations that govern boxing, along with the WBA and IBF.
Hoshoryu wins first sumo tournament
NHK - Jul 23
Mongolian sumo wrestler Hoshoryu won his first tournament by defeating Hokutofuji in a playoff in Nagoya on Sunday.
Japan fans continue much admired cleaning tradition after first Women's World Cup game
indy100 - Jul 23
Japanese football fans have continued their much-admired tradition of cleaning up after themselves in stadiums once a game has finished.
Japan talk up World Cup title hopes after hammering Zambia
observerbd.com - Jul 22
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as former champions Japan smashed Women's World Cup newcomers Zambia 5-0 in a rampant start to their campaign on Saturday.
This JAPANESE LURE DESIGNER Will Change The Way You FISH
BassFishingHQ - Jul 22
Whenever a new Japanese lure or technique hits the American market, it seems as if you can never find those lures. In this video we will discuss this with famous lure designer Kenta Kimura.
Japan's Sporting Successes & Upcoming 2023 Events
newsonjapan.com - Jul 22
Some nations too often consider Japanese national teams as underdogs in major sporting events.
Japan's Oda wins men's wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon
NHK - Jul 17
Japanese tennis player Oda Tokito has won the men's wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon for the first time. It is his second Grand Slam title following the French Open last month.
Tsuyoshi Kosaka (Japan) vs Baruto (Estonia) | MMA Fight
That's why MMA! - Jul 15
Professional japanese heavyweight mma fighter and Pride FC veteran Tsuyoshi Kosaka against estonian former pro sumo wrestler and top ranked athlete Kaido Hoovelson with nickname "Baruto". Fight took place in Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan on December 29, 2016. MMA fight video in HD, highlights.
Who do we appreciate? Japan’s macho cheerleaders fight to save dying art form
South China Morning Post - Jul 14
Japan’s macho cheerleaders are part of university cheer squads known as oendan. But the male-dominated tradition has been on the decline for decades. As a result, dozens of universities joined forces in 2022, to push for oendan to be recognised as an "intangible cultural property".
Motor racing: Japanese F1 Grand Prix to take place in April next year
Kyodo - Jul 07
Formula One's Japanese Grand Prix is scheduled for April 7 next year, the first time that the race will take place in the spring, according to the 2024 World Championship calendar released Wednesday by its governing body FIA.
Tennis: Activists stop play at Wimbledon on day to forget for Japan
Kyodo - Jul 06
Japan's Sho Shimabukuro lost in the men's singles first round at the Wimbledon tennis championships Wednesday after his match was interrupted by environmental activists who ran onto the court throwing confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces.
Kaze Fujii produces the theme song for "Basketball World Cup"
News On Japan - Jul 06
The theme song for the Basketball World Cup, which opens next month, has been chosen as "Workin’Hard," written by Kaze Fujii, who is currently exciting the world with his first overseas performance and Asian tour.
What are all the meanings of the word wicket in cricket?
newsonjapan.com - Jul 04
In cricket, the term "wicket" refers to three different but interrelated things.
The Rise of Japanese Street Contest Skaters (and the Fall of America)
Dumb Data - Jul 01
Competitive skateboarding is in its infancy given the initial commercial boom in the U.S., but Japanese men and women particularly in street contests in the last three years have shown more growth than any other country in terms of the percentage of total earnings won.
Ohtani Shohei's hometown immortalizes him in rice field
NHK - Jun 29
The hometown of Ohtani Shohei has honored the baseball star by creating an image of him in a paddy field.
