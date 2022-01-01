The Truth About Cheating In Japan

According to a survey by Durex on the world adultery rate ranking, Japan is not even in the top 10 countries.

Incidentally, Europe is indeed the leading continent in the free love industry. However, Japan could be in the top 10 for condomless affairs.

Have you ever heard of the phrase, adultery is culture? In the 1990s, a Japanese actor cheated on his wife. When questioned by the media about the affair, he said sometimes culture and art are born out of adultery.