Nihon University student arrested for alleged possession of marijuana, stimulant
日大アメフト学生寮で大麻・覚醒剤 部員の男（21）所持容疑で逮捕
The suspect is a third-year student, Kitabatake Noriyasu.
The arrest on Saturday comes after the staff of the university discovered a plant fragment and a tablet in the team's dormitory following a tipoff in early July that a member had been using marijuana there.
A police examination confirmed that the fragment was from a marijuana plant and the tablet contained stimulants.
Police conducted a search at the dormitory on Thursday while searching for their owner.
Police made the arrest, citing the discovery of the fragment and the pill in a box attached to the suspect's bed.
They are investigating whether the suspect used them and how he obtained them. They are also looking into whether other team members were involved.
Police have not clarified whether the suspect has admitted to the charges.
rappler.com - Aug 06
Japan continued its run through the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday, August 5, advancing to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Norway in Wellington, New Zealand.
NHK - Aug 06
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 21-year-old member of Nihon University's American football team for allegedly possessing marijuana and a stimulant drug at his dormitory.
Japan Times - Aug 05
World famous figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu announced his marriage late Friday in a message posted to social media.
Red Bull Cliff Diving - Aug 04
Takachiho in Japan will add a fresh dimension to the fight for the King Kahekili trophies. The flowing waters beneath the Takachiho Gorge, deep into the mountains of Miyazaki prefecture in Kyushu, set a scene that has to be seen to be believed.
The Guardian - Aug 01
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as Japan put on a counterattacking clinic to secure top spot in Group C at the Women's World Cup on Monday.
planetrugby.com - Jul 29
Japan returned to the victory trail when they clinched a hard-fought 21-16 triumph over Tonga in their Pacific Nations Cup encounter in Higashiosaka on Saturday.
journalgazette.net - Jul 27
Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino scored two minutes apart in the first half to lead Japan to a 2-0 Women’s World Cup victory over Costa Rica on Wednesday, and the Japanese qualified for the knockout stage later when Spain beat Zambia.
NHK - Jul 26
Japanese boxer Inoue Naoya became a world champion in his fourth weight class when he stopped Stephen Fulton of the United States at their WBC and WBO world super bantamweight title match in Tokyo on Tuesday.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 25
Buying a damaged vehicle at a salvage car auction can be a great way to save money. But naturally, there are things you must know before bidding.
NHK - Jul 23
Mongolian sumo wrestler Hoshoryu won his first tournament by defeating Hokutofuji in a playoff in Nagoya on Sunday.
indy100 - Jul 23
Japanese football fans have continued their much-admired tradition of cleaning up after themselves in stadiums once a game has finished.
observerbd.com - Jul 22
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as former champions Japan smashed Women's World Cup newcomers Zambia 5-0 in a rampant start to their campaign on Saturday.
BassFishingHQ - Jul 22
Whenever a new Japanese lure or technique hits the American market, it seems as if you can never find those lures. In this video we will discuss this with famous lure designer Kenta Kimura.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 22
Some nations too often consider Japanese national teams as underdogs in major sporting events.
NHK - Jul 17
Japanese tennis player Oda Tokito has won the men's wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon for the first time. It is his second Grand Slam title following the French Open last month.
That's why MMA! - Jul 15
Professional japanese heavyweight mma fighter and Pride FC veteran Tsuyoshi Kosaka against estonian former pro sumo wrestler and top ranked athlete Kaido Hoovelson with nickname "Baruto". Fight took place in Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan on December 29, 2016. MMA fight video in HD, highlights.