Police unveil anti-burglary glass
新開発の防犯ガラス 警視庁が公開 強盗犯の足止めに期待
The anti-burglary glass has a double-layered structure with a special film sandwiched in between, developed jointly by the National Police Agency and private companies.
According to the Metropolitan Police, strengthened glass used in automobiles shattered after one hit, while the newly developed anti-burglary glass only developed cracks after multiple hits and could withstand for over five minutes without shattering during experimentation.
"With incidents like the Rolex robbery in Ginza, the sense of unease among Tokyo residents is increasing. Creating an environment to prevent such incidents is becoming very important," police said, while encouraging not only stores but also households to install this anti-burglary glass as a preventive measure.
News On Japan - Aug 08
News On Japan - Aug 07
In the third year of an initiative to use "decontaminated soil" from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident for agriculture, experts have conducted an on-site inspection in an effort to determine whether agriculture can be resumed in this region in the future.
Japanese natural beekeeping - Aug 07
Join Mayu, a local beekeeper in Japan, as she observes a peculiar phenomenon of giant hornets poking their heads into a beehive.
newsonjapan.com - Aug 07
Japan is known for its technological advancements, but unfortunately, it is not immune to cyber-attacks.
Japanese natural beekeeping - Aug 06
The giant hornet is the largest hornet in the world. They attack honey bee colonies in a group and steal everything in the hive, pupae, larvae, and honey.
AP - Aug 04
Exhibitor of the 9th Extreme Heat Countermeasures Exhibition demonstrates the concept of a one-piece dress with integrated fans
The UnXplained Zone - Aug 01
After years of secrecy and denial of UFOs, Japan's government officials had a shift in policy and finally started acknowledging aerial phenomena, in this clip from Season 18, "The World on Alert."
organiser.org - Jul 30
In a significant discovery, Indian and Japanese academics, scientists, and researchers have found out about the presence of marine rocks and water droplets in the Himalayas, which indicate the existence of great ocean millions of years ago in the history of the Earth
space.com - Jul 29
The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is gearing up to send the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, mission to the moon on an H-2A rocket on Aug. 26 Japan time (0034 GMT, 9:34 a.m. JST, or 8:34 p.m. EDT on Aug. 25).
NHK - Jul 29
Japan's oldest nuclear power reactor went back online on Friday for the first time in 12 and half years.
NHK - Jul 27
Japan's nuclear regulators have finalized a document which certifies that an experimental reactor for developing fast breeder reactors has passed screening for a restart.
rcrwireless.com - Jul 22
NTT and researchers with the Tokyo Institute of Technology announced the successful demonstration of a phased-array transmitter module to enable instantaneous ultra-high capacity data transmission to mobile receivers.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 21
バーチャルリアリティが始まって以来、それを支える技術には着実な進化が見られてきました。
The Economic Times - Jul 21
India and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and manufacturing, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
NHK - Jul 14
An explosion apparently occurred during an engine combustion test on Epsilon S, the latest version of Japan's solid-fuel rocket, which is designed to lower the threshold to space.