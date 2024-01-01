News On Japan
Dog Robot Unveiled to Inspect Factory Equipment

TOKYO, Dec 26 (News On Japan) - A small dog-shaped robot capable of inspecting factory equipment in place of skilled workers was unveiled to address severe labor shortages.

The robot can operate continuously for four hours and detect subtle vibrations in factory pipes that are difficult for the human eye to discern.

Such vibrations in pipes can lead to serious accidents, such as gas leaks, making daily inspections crucial.

The robot is expected to help alleviate labor shortages and reduce the workload for workers.

Additionally, tests are being conducted on a system where the robot can be remotely operated, with AI analyzing real-time video footage.

