Prince Harry's first words after arriving in Japan
ヘンリー王子が来日 ファン大興奮…羽田空港で「午前中から待ってた」
TOKYO, Aug 08 (The News) - Prince Harry, who arrived in Tokyo with his close pal and polo player Nacho Figueras on Tuesday, shared his first words soon after touching down in the country.
In his first statement after arriving in Tokyo, the Duke of Sussex appeared to express his feelings about his solo trip to the country.
One reporter could be heard off camera asking Harry: "How do you like to be in Japan for the first time in four years?" And he replied: "Good to see you again."
The Duke arrived in Japan ahead of his attendance at the ISPS (International Sports Promotion Society) Sports Values Summit on Wednesday. ...continue reading
Aug 08 (ANNnewsCH) - ヘンリー王子が羽田空港に到着。駆け付けたファンから喜びの声が上がりました。 ...continue reading
Prince Harry's first words after arriving in Japan
The News - Aug 08
Prince Harry, who arrived in Tokyo with his close pal and polo player Nacho Figueras on Tuesday, shared his first words soon after touching down in the country.
The News - Aug 08
Prince Harry, who arrived in Tokyo with his close pal and polo player Nacho Figueras on Tuesday, shared his first words soon after touching down in the country.
Two horses die of heatstroke at Fukushima festival
News On Japan - Aug 08
Two horses participating in the Soma Nomaoi festival in Fukushima Prefecture last month died of possible heatstroke, TV Asahi reports.
News On Japan - Aug 08
Two horses participating in the Soma Nomaoi festival in Fukushima Prefecture last month died of possible heatstroke, TV Asahi reports.
Woman stabbed in Osaka apartment, attacker later jumps from nearby building
News On Japan - Aug 07
A 31-year-old woman was stabbed in the lower back and had her throat slashed on Saturday evening just after returning to her apartment in Naniwa-ku, Osaka.
News On Japan - Aug 07
A 31-year-old woman was stabbed in the lower back and had her throat slashed on Saturday evening just after returning to her apartment in Naniwa-ku, Osaka.
Teen boy stabbed in Tokyo, suspicious men spotted on CCTV
News On Japan - Aug 07
A teenage boy was stabbed in the thigh on Sunday by unidentified individuals on the streets of Nakano Ward, Tokyo, prompting police to investigate the whereabouts of around four men captured by a surveillance camera.
News On Japan - Aug 07
A teenage boy was stabbed in the thigh on Sunday by unidentified individuals on the streets of Nakano Ward, Tokyo, prompting police to investigate the whereabouts of around four men captured by a surveillance camera.
Why young Japanese people stopped dating
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 07
The number of single people is increasing so services for singers are also increasing: solo barbecues, private gyms, private saunas, solo weddings, etc.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 07
The number of single people is increasing so services for singers are also increasing: solo barbecues, private gyms, private saunas, solo weddings, etc.
Interview with an Atomic bomb survivor in Hiroshima
TAKASHii from Japan - Aug 07
We are the last generation to meet survivors and It won’t be too long before these stories won’t be told in person anymore.
TAKASHii from Japan - Aug 07
We are the last generation to meet survivors and It won’t be too long before these stories won’t be told in person anymore.
U.N. group says people abused by late Japanese boy band producer deserve apologies and compensation
AP - Aug 05
The men who came forward to allege they were sexually abused as teenagers by Japanese boy band producer Johnny Kitagawa now have a powerful listener: the United Nations.
AP - Aug 05
The men who came forward to allege they were sexually abused as teenagers by Japanese boy band producer Johnny Kitagawa now have a powerful listener: the United Nations.
How Japan's Dating Culture Has Been Changing - The Birthrate Issue (Pt.3)
The Japan Reporter - Aug 05
Japan's birth rate continues to decline and the government has pledged more financial aid to reverse the trend. But many people still hesitate to have children.
The Japan Reporter - Aug 05
Japan's birth rate continues to decline and the government has pledged more financial aid to reverse the trend. But many people still hesitate to have children.
Police search Nihon University gridiron team dorm over cannabis
Kyodo - Aug 04
Police on Thursday searched the dormitory of Nihon University's American football team in Tokyo over an allegation a member possessed cannabis, investigative sources said.
Kyodo - Aug 04
Police on Thursday searched the dormitory of Nihon University's American football team in Tokyo over an allegation a member possessed cannabis, investigative sources said.
Vandal attacks Nara's Todaiji Temple with 'cat-like' graffiti
News On Japan - Aug 04
One of Japan's most famous and historically significant buildings, Todaiji Temple, has been vandalized with graffiti resembling a cat.
News On Japan - Aug 04
One of Japan's most famous and historically significant buildings, Todaiji Temple, has been vandalized with graffiti resembling a cat.
Japan sushi chain drops suit against teen over licking soy bottle
Japan Today - Aug 04
The operator of a major conveyer belt sushi chain has dropped its damages suit against a teenager who was filmed in a viral video licking a soy sauce bottle at one of its restaurants, according to the company.
Japan Today - Aug 04
The operator of a major conveyer belt sushi chain has dropped its damages suit against a teenager who was filmed in a viral video licking a soy sauce bottle at one of its restaurants, according to the company.
Man bitten by dolphin while swimming at Fukui beach
Japan Today - Aug 02
A 26-year-old man was bitten by a dolphin while swimming at Takasu beach in Fukui Prefecture on Tuesday, the latest in a series of similar incidents at Fukui beaches this summer.
Japan Today - Aug 02
A 26-year-old man was bitten by a dolphin while swimming at Takasu beach in Fukui Prefecture on Tuesday, the latest in a series of similar incidents at Fukui beaches this summer.
6-year-old boy wakes up to find his parents dead in the house
Japan Today - Aug 02
A six-year-old boy ran to his neighbor’s house on Monday morning, saying his parents were lying on the floor at home and wouldn’t wake up, in Okayama City, Okayama Prefecture.
Japan Today - Aug 02
A six-year-old boy ran to his neighbor’s house on Monday morning, saying his parents were lying on the floor at home and wouldn’t wake up, in Okayama City, Okayama Prefecture.
The Truth About Cheating In Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 01
According to a survey by Durex on the world adultery rate ranking, Japan is not even in the top 10 countries.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 01
According to a survey by Durex on the world adultery rate ranking, Japan is not even in the top 10 countries.
Boyfriend of woman whose 3-year-old son drowned in bathtub arrested for negligence
Japan Today - Aug 01
Police in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of negligence resulting in death after his girlfriend’s three-year-old son drowned in a bathtub filled with hot water.
Japan Today - Aug 01
Police in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of negligence resulting in death after his girlfriend’s three-year-old son drowned in a bathtub filled with hot water.
Government reveals wild marijuana activities in northern Japan
News On Japan - Jul 30
In the mountains of Aomori Prefecture, northern Japan, officials use sickles to remove wild marijuana in an effort to thwart people illegally entering the area to harvest the feral plants without permission.
News On Japan - Jul 30
In the mountains of Aomori Prefecture, northern Japan, officials use sickles to remove wild marijuana in an effort to thwart people illegally entering the area to harvest the feral plants without permission.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7