Prince Harry's first words after arriving in Japan

, Aug 08 ( The News ) - Prince Harry, who arrived in Tokyo with his close pal and polo player Nacho Figueras on Tuesday, shared his first words soon after touching down in the country.

In his first statement after arriving in Tokyo, the Duke of Sussex appeared to express his feelings about his solo trip to the country.

One reporter could be heard off camera asking Harry: "How do you like to be in Japan for the first time in four years?" And he replied: "Good to see you again."

The Duke arrived in Japan ahead of his attendance at the ISPS (International Sports Promotion Society) Sports Values Summit on Wednesday. ...continue reading