Brazilian man indicted over alleged murder of wife and daughter in Japan

Prosecutors in Brazil have indicted a man for allegedly murdering his wife and daughter in Japan before fleeing to his home country.

The prosecutors on Tuesday announced the indictment of Barbosa Anderson Robson, a 34-year-old Brazilian national.

The man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife, Aramaki Manami, who was 29 years old at the time, along with their 3-year-old daughter Lily, at their home in Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture, in western Japan in August last year.

After the suspect fled to Brazil, the Japanese government asked the Brazilian authorities to prosecute the suspect under Brazilian law, given the absence of an extradition treaty between the two countries.

The Brazilian police apprehended the man last month in the city of Sao Paulo after investigating the case based on evidence provided by the Japanese police.

The prosecutors say the accused feared that he would lose his visa to stay in Japan, where he had been living for more than nine years, as his wife wanted to end the relationship due to his abusive and violent behavior.